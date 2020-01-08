Get ready to get happy and hippy with The Hippy Tin, a 100% natural CBD balm in a retro funky rescue remedy-style tin that’s loaded with ingredients to make you feel good – all over.



All the natural ingredients in The Hippy Tin including nourishing almond oil, skin repairing vitamin E and mood-boosting, anti-inflammatory patchouli oil promote wellbeing and because of the high content of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, it works as an everyday moisturiser to help support skin, make it feel soft and YOU all over hippy!



It’s the 5% concentration of CBD which is the secret weapon against stress and anxiety too. Back in the ‘90s scientists discovered the body’s secondary endocannabinoid system that regulates everything from temperature and sugar levels to keeping your nervous system in balance to maintain a ‘happy’ state and it’s the cannabinoid ingredients in CBD oil that work in harmony to have the same body balancing effect. It works as a super sleep booster, too.



The Hippy Tin is 100% vegan friendly and a socially conscious brand, too: The Hippy Tin is packed into good-for-the-planet totally recyclable packaging. The people we work with support reforestation around the world with helps offset carbon emissions. It also helps support communities, providing jobs and helping with climate control. That’s a hippy thing!



Take The Hippy Tin everywhere you go:

• Stash in your make-up bag for on the go soothing and skin priming.

• Pack for holidays and festivals to use on lips, dry skin – even dry ends of hair.

• Keep tin in your first aid kit at home for instant soothing and to help bring on the best night’s sleep.

• Gift to a friend – spread the hippy-ness!



The Hippy Tin retails at £15 available from selected outlets and at thehippytin.co.uk.



For more information, review samples and photography, contact hello@thehippytin.co.uk or call 07917 003695.