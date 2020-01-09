For over 6 years, the Health Bloggers Community has been supporting bloggers, Instagram creatives and influencers in health and wellness to grow their brands and share their stories.



In December 2018, the company announced its rebranding to Creative Impact for 2020, in conjunction with the release of its 2020 Top 100 Creatives list.





"As a collective of individuals looking to use their creative talent to positively impact others and the planet, we wanted our brand to reflect this new direction" shares founder Fab Giovanetti "Since 2015, we've been helping creatives grow their businesses and share their story through their content."



In order to align with the new brand, other products have been rebranded as well. The Whole Influence marketplace is now Creative Impact marketplace, and the annual Health Blog Awards have been renamed Creative Impact Awards.



To kick off the rebranding, Creative Impact Co has released its Top 100 List of Creatives making a positive impact online in topics such as mental health, sustainability, wellbeing, body confidence and more.



We look into the general audience size, as well as engagement levels, relevance to the topic and any previous accolades, including our annual awards.





Since released on Monday, the list counted over 10,000 downloads.



You can download the full list here



For more info about Creative Impact email fab@creativeimpact.group