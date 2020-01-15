NEOMA Business School in France will launch a course that is both innovative and exciting: the Msc Cultural and Creative Industries. Taught on the Rouen Campus, this 15-month specialisation programme, taught entirely in English, will train specialists capable of combining artistic and managerial skills.



Due to strong developments within the cultural industries, and the daily emergence's of new professions in this field, companies are now seeking professionals that have leadership qualities as well as creative abilities.



The MSc Cultural and Creative Industries offers a global view of the industries, as well as a perspective on the economic, social and cultural issues generated by the digital transformation.



"Organizations in the cultural and creative industries wish to recruit professionals capable of managing teams of specialists, while having a perfect mastery of the artistic stakes, the specificities of their sector, and the works concerned. Our MSc Cultural and Creative Industries will focus on meeting this growing market need," explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



This programme will combine new technologies, teamwork and creativity, and has been designed around two core sections:



- The first section is dedicated to the discovery and understanding of the stakes and specifics of the different cultural and creative industries: from independent cinema to rap or literary publishing, contemporary art and video games.



- The second section is more practical, where many professionals will come to share their views and expertise. To do this, NEOMA can rely on established networks in the cultural sector, notably through its alumni, such as Yarone Maman, film producer at ZAZI FILMS or Lucie Fortin-Lacube, product manager at the Beaubourg museum. In addition, field visits and practical cases will complete the training.



"Professional speakers from sectors as varied as the audio-visual sector with producers working for Canal + and Netflix for example, publishing and the cultural field with professionals from major museums such as Beaubourg will bring a valuable dimension" explains Sebastien Dubois, Head of the MSc Cultural and Creative Industries.



This programme will give all students greater opportunities to open their careers internationally or in France. The final objective is to enable future graduates of this programme to access positions such as Product Managers, Marketing or Communication Managers, Production Assistants, in various cultural and creative organizations: audiovisual or music production companies, museums or galleries, publishing houses, performing arts companies; or even in direct collaboration with artists.



/ENDS

For more information, contact Olivia Nieberg at BlueSky PR on olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 091.