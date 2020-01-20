Introduced at UK Toy Fair this week, the new NERF BUNKR battle zone system will take blaster play to the next level with innovative and unique NERF-branded inflatable obstacles suitable for both indoor and outdoor play.



The NERF BUNKR Competition Pack (£39.99srp) features four cool urban themed obstacles including the Road Barrier, Tyre Stack, Wood Crate and Waste Barrel. NERF blaster fans of all ages will love the fast and easy game field set-ups, and the integrated gameplay and skill development with the included NERF BUNKR Game Cards.



A NERF BUNKR Take Cover assortment offering single obstacles such as the Toxic Barrel and Traffic Cone will also be available for £11.99srp each.



The NERF BUNKR Battle Zone System Multiple sets will be available in the UK from June 2020.



Download high-res NERF BUNKR Competition Pack images on Trends UK's Toy Fair media kit here:



NERF is a trademark of Hasbro and is used with permission. © 2020 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.



Trends UK Ltd

