Prima Sugarinas are the the spinning, sweetly scented ballerinas that kids won’t want to put down!



A new launch from WowWee, makers of best-selling Fingerlings, Untamed and Baby Shark toys, Sugarinas are adorable spinning dancers.



Reveal their category, scent, and unique candy-inspired skirt when you pull apart their colourful candy shells.



There are 25 different dancers to collect including the Ultra Rare Prima Sugarina that bursts with confetti for an added surprise.



Distributed by Jazwares in the UK, Prima Sugarinas are available Spring 2020, from 4.99GRP.



More news about other WowWee 2020 launches on the media kit: https://ace.media/wowwee



