TOMY, the leading toy manufacturer, has unveiled its latest toy dancing into 2020 – Dancy Beatz. Tipped to be the top innovative tech toy of the year, the smart dancing bot is the ultimate teachable and interactive dance friend made to entertain.



In a style of a disco ball, Dancy Beatz is full of personality as it learns dance moves, plays music and has customisable looks with two pairs of glasses so children can personalise their Dancy Beatz. With FIVE interactive play modes, Dancy Beatz is the perfect dance companion for children to interact with and learn from.



Aimed at kids aged 7-12 years, Dancy Beatz’s Program mode allows users to freely choreograph a unique dance routine. Children can create their own dance moves to their favourite songs and playlists – and once recorded, Dancy Beatz remembers all the moves and performs the routine back, providing hours of entertainment.



Control mode uses a free Bluetooth compatible app, so children can play with Dancy Beatz using a smart phone or tablet connecting to YouTube and their own music library, which unlocks up to 40 dance moves, upping Dancy Beatz dance game.



Dance Battle mode allows kids to learn pre-recorded routines to three different songs to take on Dancy Beatz in a dance-off, and the smart bot even transforms into a portable speaker in Listen mode where he busts many moves to your favourite music! Dancy Beatz’s Play mode guarantees instant play straight out of the box, responding to voice or any music it hears.



David Harms, Brand Manager at TOMY, said:

“We’re extremely excited to be launching Dancy Beatz, which is set to be the first of its kind on the market. Dancy Beatz taps into children’s everyday pop culture whilst encouraging independent self-expression through music and dance. Full of fun and unique dance moves, this musical buddy keeps everyone entertained and we hope it encourages children across the nation to rock to the rhythm.”



Dancy Beatz is available from July 2020 for the RSP of £59.99.



