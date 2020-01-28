This study combined multiple factors across 105 countries around the world, comprising of:



• The country’s average life expectancy

• The country’s Health Care Index score

• The country’s safety

• The country’s happiness

• The country’s cost of living

• The country’s property prices

• The country’s pension start age



to determine the best country for older people to live in.





Finland was determined as the best country in the world for older people to live in, thanks to consistently high scores across almost all categories, including topping the list for the happiest country in the world.



Four of the five top-ranking countries also happen to be European, with Denmark in second, the Netherlands in third, Austria in fourth and Australia in fifth.



As for the UK, the country finished down in 17th place but outperformed one of the top 2 countries in regard to life expectancy. However, it was let down by a high cost of living and a mediocre performance in other categories including safety and property prices.



Many might be surprised to learn that the United States of America finished down in 28th place, with its cost of living and safety playing a factor in its less than stellar ranking. At the bottom of the list came Ukraine, Kenya and Iraq respectively.



