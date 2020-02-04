Cemfloor by McGraths are pleased to announce that after extensive testing by the British Board of Agrément, Cemfloor has become the first cement based liquid screed to be awarded BBA Certification in the UK & Ireland.



Padraic McGrath, Head of Research & Development said that the Certification was “the result of a continuous commitment to ensure that Cemfloor is of the highest standard. The BBA issued this certificate after a rigorous testing period that showed the reliability and high quality of our product.”



Cemfloor is a high-performance cement based, free flowing, self-compacting liquid screed. It is suitable for a variety of applications and is only installed by fully approved and trained applicators ensuring quality is never compromised. Its fast-drying properties ensure floor coverings such as tiles and vinyl can be applied sooner than some traditional screeds.



BBA certification is recognised throughout the construction industry as a symbol of quality and reassurance. Since its launch in 1966, the BBA has been providing independent, expert product approval and certification for manufacturers, so that they can be confident that their products and systems will be selected by architects, designers and specifiers who need to know that their chosen items are safe and fit-for-purpose.



Cemfloor has been used in many high-profile projects including Royal Wharf, Battersea in London and Capital Docks in Dublin. Speaking on behalf of Cemfloor, Keith McGrath said the BBA Certification marked the start of a very exciting year for Cemfloor, which continues to go from strength to strength since it first came into the UK market 3 years ago, following on from 5 years successful growth in the Irish market. “In July this year, we will begin manufacturing the product within the UK maintaining our supply post-Brexit, growing our sales and technical team making Cemfloor the leading cement based liquid screed in the UK.”



Located in Cong, Co Mayo and part of McGrath’s Limestone (Cong), which produces a large range of concrete, stone and road surfacing products, Cemfloor binder is manufactured and tested onsite before being supplied to our growing group of Distributors across the UK & Ireland. McGrath said that being both a manufacturer and a Distributor was an added advantage for the company as “we are involved at all levels of production from the quarry to the final pour”



For further information and to find your nearest supplier of Cemfloor cement based liquid screed, please go to our website www.cemfloor.co.uk or contact info@Cemfloor.co.uk.



UK Office: 0141 5307587

Ireland Office: 094 9553900