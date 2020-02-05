30% of millennials are prepared to become more environmentally conscious in 2020 compared to just 15% of baby boomers, a survey by HelloFresh has found - https://www.hellofresh.co.uk/eat/baby-boomers-vs-millennials



Respondents aged 55 and over are the least likely of all age groups to reduce food waste or travel greener, while becoming more environmentally conscious is most important to 18-24 year olds (38%).



Interestingly, less than a quarter (23%) of those aged 45-54 want to live greener lifestyles, suggesting that older generations are most resistant to changing how they live.



Respondents were also asked whether they’d be willing to spend more money on goods or services to achieve environmental causes. While 58% of over 55s were willing to spend more to reduce plastic waste, just 32% would pay more to reduce carbon emissions and only 33% would do so to reduce food waste.



45-54 year olds are least inclined to pay more to support environmental causes. Just over a quarter (27%) of 45-54 year olds said they would pay more if it meant carbon emissions were reduced.



Almost a quarter of Baby Boomers said they wouldn’t spend any more money to support environmental causes, compared to just 12% of 18-24 year olds.



Although data from the Office for National Statistics shows that 45-64 year olds have the highest disposable income per year of all age groups (£30,260), 28% of 45-54 year olds surveyed said they wouldn’t contribute any more towards the environmental causes.



Sources & Data

Survey of 1,000 UK adults carried out by HelloFresh.



Office for National Statistics Data available here:



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/personal...



Notes to Editors:



