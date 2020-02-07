FlashStart announces free Internet Filtering, so allowing every UK household to control use of gaming, adult content, gambling etc and resist malware

We ask this press release to embargoed from publication until February 11th, Safer Internet Day



FlashStart announces free Internet Filtering, so allowing every UK household to control use of gaming, adult content, gambling etc and resist malware



Cesena, Italy – Tuesday 11th February, 2020 Italian-based internet filtering leader, FlashStart.com has announced it will allow residential households free access to its Internet Filtering services for all UK residents. Potential users simply need to register here www.flashstart.com/saferinternetday and activate the service during February. FlashStart CEO and Founder, Francesco Collini, commented “We hope this will be warmly received by all UK families who want to “reset” their relationship with the internet over the house WiFi. FlashStart can block unacceptable content, have a cut-off time to access gaming or social media sites and block nasty malware sites”



FlashStart is a professional filtering system deployed in more than 100 countries and now repackaged for the UK consumer. FlashStart checks internet browsing requests against your household filtering policy and, using a dynamic database, will allow or block internet access. Privacy is maintained as no personal data is stored. No new hardware or software is required to deploy FlashStart as it uses existing routers or network servers.



About FlashStart

FlashStart is a brand of Collini Consulting Group, a privately-owned corporation established in 2001 and headquartered in Cesena, Italy. FlashStart is focused exclusively on Internet content filtering in more than 100 countries and inspects more than 1.5Billion web visits every day. FlashStart is deployed in UK schools, UK Local Government and many UK small business.

press@flashstart.com

07768143214