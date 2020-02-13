the RIDI Awards play an important role in shining a light on those who are leading the way in inclusive recruitment

The Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative (RIDI) has confirmed that Liz Johnson, British Paralympian and founder of The Ability People is hosting the RIDI Awards for the second year running.



Now in their sixth year, the recruitment industry’s only disability awards celebrate progress and recognise the success of organisations that are making headway in increasing the inclusion of disabled people in the workplace.



RIDI is a not for profit organisation working to remove the barriers that disabled people face in employment.



Johnson is an exemplary advocate of this cause, both through her swimming career – winning gold medals in the Paralympics and IPC World Championships – and through her business, now running The Ability People, a recruitment agency staffed entirely by people living with disabilities.



Johnson commented, “I have been lucky to have always had a job I loved. Unfortunately, this is not the case for everyone, and in a world where the level of unemployment for disabled people is still disproportionately high, the RIDI Awards play an important role in shining a light on those who are leading the way in inclusive recruitment. These awards not only seek to recognise and celebrate these recruiters and agencies, but give us a forum in which to share best practice, connect and collaborate. Working together to change the experiences of disabled people and challenge attitudes that often limit opportunities for both the candidates and business.”



Kate Headley, spokesperson for RIDI and subject matter expert, added, “We’re extremely proud to announce Liz as our host for the RIDI awards. Her expertise, both as a disabled person herself and in inclusive recruitment makes her the ideal person to lead us through the awards.

We are very much looking forward to hearing from her again and celebrating alongside those shortlisted. By working together, I truly believe we can amplify our voices and make real change.”



