Offering a viable alternative operating system on the Cosmo Communicator has been a cornerstone of all Planet devices.

· Linux, TWRP and rooted Android now available on the Cosmo Communicator



· Multi-boot Cosmo allows Linux and Android to coexist on the device, whilst allowing standard over-the-air Android updates



· Linux firmware is available as a free download or users can purchase MicroSD installation cards with Linux



LONDON: Planet Computers announces multi-boot functionality on the Cosmo Communicator, providing users with the capability and freedom to run a number of different operating systems – including Android (both standard and rooted) and Debian GNU/Linux.



Team Win Recovery Project (TWRP) is now also available for Cosmo Communicator, enabling customers extra flexibility to customise their device configuration.



Since the Cosmo Communicator’s launch in September 2019, Android 9 (Pie) has been the default operating system pre-loaded onto each device. The Linux community, with support from the Planet Computers team, have been developing the firmware to allow Linux and TWRP to run smoothly on the mobile device – which included a recent Beta-test phase.



With Debian GNU/Linux running KDE now operational and available for the Cosmo Communicator, users can benefit from the full graphical desktop experience and run a wider variety of applications to meet all their communication, work, education and entertainment needs. Importantly, over-the-air Android firmware updates will still be available to users who partition their Cosmo to include Linux.



Dr Janko Mrsic-Flogel, CEO of Planet Computers, comments: “Offering a viable alternative operating system on the Cosmo Communicator has been a cornerstone of all Planet devices. The Linux community has been instrumental in the firmware development and together we will continue to refine and enhance the Linux user experience.”



The firmware to multi-boot the Cosmo Communicator is available to download for free from Planet Computers’ support website:http://support.planetcom.co.uk/

On the support website there is also a step-by-step guide detailing how users can setup Linux on their Cosmo Communicator.



For customers who prefer to have the firmware pre-installed on a MicroSD card, these are available for purchase from the Planet Store today: http://store.planetcom.co.uk/



About Planet Computers:



Based in London, Planet Computers is the mobile handset manufacturer behind the award-winning Gemini PDA and the new Cosmo Communicator.

Inspired by the Psion devices of the mid-1990s, Planet Computers wanted to reimagine the clamshell form-factor for modern audiences. Following a hugely successful Indiegogo campaign in 2017, the company raised $2.5 million in investment in the Gemini PDA – nearly tripling its original target. Users all around the world now use the Gemini PDA and Planet Computers has recently launched a new smartphone - the Cosmo Communicator.



Alongside mobile hardware, Planet Computers has also developed and released original software exclusively for its devices - including the popular Agenda, Notes and Data applications which are available to download from the Google Play store.

To discover more about Planet Computers and its vision, please visit https://www.planetcom.co.uk



