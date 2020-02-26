Empactis has today launched a new free guide entitled “Improving NHS Workforce Health – Making it Happen”. It is designed to help local NHS organisations to gain maximum value from the many powerful tools and resources available to them to improve staff health and wellbeing. The 20-page guide will be available in electronic form and downloadable from the Empactis website.



The guide has received support from numerous senior NHS organisations and individuals. It features forewords from Dame Carol Black, Chair of the NHS Improvement Staff Health and Wellbeing Advisory Board; Louise Pratt, project lead for the NHS England and NHS Improvement Improving Health and Wellbeing Programme; and Danny Mortimer, Chief Executive at NHS Employers and Deputy Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation.



Dr Steve Boorman CBE, employee health director at Empactis, is a leading authority on employee health in his own right. He was the independent review lead for the NHS Staff Health and Wellbeing Review a.k.a. the Boorman Review, which laid the foundations for much of the reform around NHS staff health that is still evolving today. Dr Boorman remains highly engaged in the area of public policy around occupational health and is passionate about the need for better health and wellbeing support for NHS carers.



Dr Boorman commented: “It has never been as critical to improve how we care for our NHS carers as it is today. With demand and pressure on the NHS rising, ongoing budgetary constraints and a worrying recruitment gap, we must help every staff member to be healthy if they are to deliver good patient care, and if the NHS is to operate efficiently and meet its regulatory targets. Despite a vast amount of resource and help available, local organisations can find it hard to know where to start – that’s why we have developed this guide.”



The "Making it Happen" guide helps NHS readers to see the facts and imperatives of improving staff health and wellbeing in context and outlines the key elements that NHS Employers have identified as fundamental to support effective staff wellbeing. It explains the role of the Workforce Health and Wellbeing Framework and provides a comprehensive resource guide and list of web-links. All the information has been brought together in an easy-to-read guide, to help NHS Trusts take action and ‘make it happen’ around staff health.



Trusts can download the guide from the Making it Happen page



Foreword excerpts:



“There is a growing awareness within the NHS that enabling and supporting workforce health and wellbeing reduces absence and presenteeism whilst increasing care quality and productivity. For individual institutions, the dimensions of the challenge and what to do about them, are key. Three years’ work by many people and organisations has led to the production of an NHS Workforce Health and Wellbeing Framework – a valuable and detailed document. However, busy people might welcome a simple guide on how to use and apply the Framework in particular circumstances. The next few pages are just that. Do make the most of their wisdom and simplicity.” — Dame Carol Black, Chair NHSI Staff HWB Advisory Board, Independent Adviser to DHSC and PHE



“The NHS is made of people. Without them we could not deliver the services we do. Yet, the NHS is facing some of the biggest challenges of its 72-year history. Demand for services currently outweighs workforce supply and it is therefore even more vital that we look after the people we have. Most importantly: in caring for our people and their teams, we help them care better for their patients.” — Danny Mortimer, Chief Executive, NHS Employers and Deputy Chief Executive, NHS Confederation



“Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is now the largest Trust in England employing more than 21,000 staff who work across Manchester and Trafford. We believe that investing in the health and wellbeing of our staff is critical to our ongoing success as an employer of choice and will be of significant benefit in relation to the quality of care we deliver to our patients.” — Marisa Pickerill, Assistant Director of Employee Health and Wellbeing, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust



“The Long Term Plan, published early in 2019, made the commitment to make the NHS a consistently great place to work. There is no ‘silver bullet’ to achieve this, and it requires sustained focus and attention that becomes part of a local organisational culture – a way things are done here.” — Louise Pratt, Project Lead – Improving Health and Wellbeing Programme, NHS England and NHS Improvement

About Empactis:



Empactis helps organisations to create healthy, high-performing workforces. The Empactis platform is an enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure-based cloud solution that helps organisations to reduce the risks and costs associated with employee absence, health and engagement. Its solutions are in active operation in various NHS Trusts across England, including hospitals, ambulance services and regional Trusts. Among these is the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, the largest Trust in the UK.



Empactis was named as one of the Top 10 workforce management solution providers in the UK in 2019. Its platform is rapidly becoming the ‘health operating system’ of choice for organisations of all sizes, already supporting more than 150,000 employees overall, including within the NHS, manufacturing, retail, housing, utilities, public transport, logistics, facilities and other industries. Empactis Limited is headquartered in Reading, Berkshire.



For more information visit the Empactis Website

You can also find more information about Empactis in the NHS



