In a world where environmental consciousness has increased due to climate change and global, eco-friendly products are being rendered alternatives. This fuss has even gotten into the way of Televisions. However, TVs are exceedingly damaging to the environment because they are built from toxic chemicals and heavy metals. TVs also produce a larger amount of carbon emissions per household than most house-hold appliances. Research carried out by an Appliance Insurance Company Prominence Support showed that about 24% of the respondents in the UK are not aware that an average Plasma TV uses more energy than a Refrigerator. Furthermore, TV’s use energy even when they are in a sleeping mode. However, with the current industry and technological advancements, there is hope for eco-friendly and appealing TVs. Finding the right eco-friendly or at least friendly TV has not been such an easier task. In some cases, most of the TVs are advertised as green-washing.



The best way to select an eco-friendly TV is by looking at the Eco HD tag, and this is common with LCD TVs. These TV sets are more energy efficient. From theory, one can look at the Energy Star sticker, a major point to consider when purchasing that green TV. However, the most environmentally effective and friendly TVs are the LED-backlit LCD. These sets are considerably efficient in energy conservation. They are better than conventional LCD and plasma sets that use fluorescent lamps to consume a lot of energy.



Another area of consideration is the size of the TV. The size of a TV set is associated with the amount of energy used. Mostly, the larger TV sets will consume a lot of energy. When shopping for a smart TV, it is necessary and vital to consider modelling technology. For instance, for 3D TVs, emphasis should be on the passive and not active 3D. For such TVs, the choice should be to go for the 3D glasses that do not require power. These are easier to save power, wear and easily replaced at a cheaper price.



Besides, the end of life for the TV should be evaluated, specifically, the manufacturer of the set. The implication is that one should check to find out if the manufacturer is willing to take back the TV set when it becomes a waste. In this case, such manufacturers would recycle the parts and as such, help in waste management by reducing the large electronic wastes in the landfills.



In addition, some simple details in choosing eco-friendly TVs are; For instance, look for a "presence sensor" which switches automatically when the user leaves the room. Also, look for a TV set with reflection reduction. A light sensor is equally a feature of an eco-friendly TV, especially allowing automatic light dimming or brightening the TV based on the lighting level in the room. The TV switch should also be an energy-saving model. Another simple detail is to look for the user manual. This should be displayed to avoid printing because printing consumes paper. Saving trees or paper is one of the tenets of eco-friendliness.



Although TVs cannot be fully-ecofriendly, some designs and models reduce energy consumption. Eco-friendly TVs are about energy efficiency. Look for a set that saves and uses less of household electricity. Besides, most of the power is consumed by the screen's brightness. The current LED models have been fitted with affordances like automatic adjustment to the surrounding or background lighting. Whether shopping for Sony, Samsung, or LG, the focus should be on being mindful of the environment because, besides energy consumption, TV's are harmful to the environment through toxic chemicals and heavy metal wastes.



The survey carried out by prominencesupport.co.uk was of 1,000 British male & female individuals ages 18 – 55 who own at least one household appliance.



