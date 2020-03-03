2019 PARKHOUSE AWARD WINNERS MAKE THEIR DEBUT



Superb winners of the 2019 Parkhouse Award, Berlin-based Lux Trio will perform an early piano trio by Haydn, Frank Martin’s evocative and vibrant Trio on Irish Folk Tunes and Dvořák’s luscious ‘Dumky’ trio at the Purcell Room on Sunday 22 March at 7.45pm.



In 2014, pianist Eunyoo An, violinist Jae Hyeong Lee and cellist Hoon Sun Chae founded the Lux Trio in Berlin, having studied individually at Yewon Middle School and Seoul Art High School in South Korea.



The Lux Trio has won many prizes: the Alice-Samter Stiftung Kammermusikwettbewerb (2016), first prize at the Artsylvia-Foundation Chamber Music Audition 2017 in South Korea, the Gasteig Musikpreis (2018) in Munich followed by the Third Prize, Audience Prize and Best Prize for the interpretation of the commissioned composition, plus two more special prizes at the 62nd ARD Music International Competition in Munich - the first Korean piano trio to achieve this.



In 2018 they were awarded a series of recitals at Seoul Arts Centre and, as part of the "Rising Star Series", at Kumho Art Hall and Artsylvia Hall in Korea. Since 2016, the Lux Trio has worked intensively with Dirk Mommertz and Christoph Poppen at the Hochschule for Music and Theatre, Munich.

Lux Trio: Eunyoo An, piano; Jae Hyeong Lee, violin; Hoon Sun Chae, cello

Haydn Trio No.12 in Eb major Hob XV:36; Frank Martin Trio on Irish Folk Tunes; Dvořák Trio Op 90 in E minor, ‘Dumky’

Sunday 22 March  7.45pm  Purcell Room, Southbank Centre – 020 3879 9555

Tickets £25-£10 + concessions 25% off



The Parkhouse Award is supported by the Gordon Foundation, The Tertis Foundation and The Adrian Swire Charitable Trust



The Parkhouse Award was founded in 1990 by friends and colleagues of David Parkhouse to perpetuate his memory and the outstanding contribution he made to the performance of chamber music in Britain and abroad. It is a prize for outstanding young ensembles which have been performing regularly during the two years prior to the competition, and the winning ensemble is given the opportunity to launch its career in the most positive way possible with concerts in prestigious venues. The Grieg Trio were the first winners, in 1991, and the competition has been held on alternate years ever since.