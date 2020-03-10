The fun filled charity cycle challenge Nightrider is celebrating 11 years since the first event in London. In June 2010 some 300 riders took up the inaugural challenge, an original event for the charity world. Since then, over 21,000 people have cycled around London, Paris, Bristol, Liverpool and Glasgow at night and over £9 million has been raised! Nightrider is now known as one of the best-loved annual cycle events, because it’s all about seeing the sights, having a great night out with friends and family for a good cause.



In 2020 Nightrider will be back in three of the UK’s favourite cities! Starting in London on 6-7 June, then Bristol on 20-21 June and finishing in Liverpool on 11-12 July. This charity night ride is a unique way to discover iconic sights and lesser-known attractions. With hundreds of people already registered across all cities, this is gearing up to be the best night out this summer!



Nightrider is different to many other cycling events: it's not timed, it's not a race and everyone taking part can support any charity they choose. With the aim of raising £1.5 million in one night, Nightrider is calling for more riders to get involved. Participants can register for one of the many Charity Partners including Series Partner British Heart Foundation or Tour Partners Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK. Alternatively, riders can register on an Own Place and choose any charity of their choice to support.



Nightrider is open to anyone over the age of 18 who is prepared to put in some training beforehand. There are two distances to choose from in each city - 50km or 100km. All abilities are welcome, and training plans can be given. It’s a chance to have fun, get active and enjoy a Saturday night out with a difference, while doing something positive. The event is popular with friends and family, plus there are corporate packages available so it's an ideal team building event for companies. Simon Lander took part in Nightrider London 2019 for the Alzheimer’s Society. He said “an ambitious cycle for less experienced cyclists, but worth every minute to see London in a different way, keep fit, raise valuable charity funds and talk with like-minded people, making it a team event even when going solo!”



Organised by leading charity tour operator Classic Challenge, Nightrider is clearly sign-posted so that riders can cycle at their own pace. There are break stops every 25km plus medical support and mechanical backup are provided throughout the night. Everyone receives a well-earned breakfast and medal at the finish line. The event is supported by Virgin Money Giving (the official fundraising partner).

For more information and to sign up visit the Nightrider website.



Press Enquiries:

For further information, case studies, spokespeople, footage and photography contact:

Emma Kramer, Nightrider Event Manager

Tel: 020 7619 0066

Email: emma@classicchallenge.co.uk