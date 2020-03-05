This week, leading ethical jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has been shortlisted for two UK Jewellery Awards by Retail Jeweller.



The jeweller’s renowned dedication to sustainability and beautiful ethics has earned it a place on the shortlist for Ethical Jewellery Business of the Year. Meanwhile, its collections of distinctive and traditionally-crafted bridal jewels – including its recently-launched Hera engagement rings and Crown stacking rings - have seen its name onto the Bridal Jewellery Retailer of the Year shortlist.



“We’re ecstatic to receive this recognition for the hard work that we put into creating jewels using ethical materials. This is the fourth time now that the UK Jewellery Awards have championed us!” Founder and Designer Arabel Lebrusan says.



“Trying constantly to innovate and evolve can be difficult when it comes to ethics, but we work hard to make regular assessments of the landscape, constantly questioning what the words ‘sustainable’ and ‘ethical’ mean at any given moment in time. It’s so rewarding when these efforts are acknowledged. Moments like these just spur us on to continue going the extra mile.”



The UK Jewellery Awards’ winners will be announced on the 2nd July 2020 at a glitzy ceremony at The Tower of London.



This recognition comes shortly after Lebrusan Studio announced the incorporation of recycled diamonds across its collections; a step towards embracing as many reclaimed materials as possible in a bid to reduce environmental impact. Last year the sustainable jeweller also underwent a significant rebrand, involving a change in brand name and the launch of a sleek and contemporary new site.



The shortlist positions allude to another year of success and recognition for the eponymous jeweller. Last year, Arabel Lebrusan was shortlisted for Professional Jeweller’s Jewellery Designer of the Year Award, not long after being appointed as an ambassador for the Women’s Jewellery Network in the Ethical Retail category. The jewellery brand’s recent digital and ethical developments also earned it three NAJ Award nominations at the end of 2019.



The jeweller has hinted on numerous occasions this year to the incoming launch of a new collection.





About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftsmen in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.