Well, if you ask Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Neta-Lee Hershlag and Caryn Johnson, they’ll tell you – a whole lot. These famous A-listers (also known as Lady Gaga, Natalie Portman and Whoopi Goldberg, respectively) all made the decision to change their birth name to something more memorable, something more ​them​. But it’s not just celebrities who choose to do this.



Transformational teacher Kitty Waters has recently changed her name. Why? Numerology. Following a life-changing interview with numerology specialist Estel Evhass on her ​podcast​, Kitty discovered that her birth name, Kate Waters, had negative vibrations and had been holding her back all these years – not to mention playing havoc with her mental health. Enter Aloise Brooks Surfleet-Middleton. Strong. True. Purposeful. And finally living the life she was born to lead.



Shockingly, one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, and the rate of suicides has risen to its highest level since 2002.



Aloise is on a mission to tackle this tragic epidemic by helping people take back their power to face their mental health issues head-on. She ​does this by calling on her own experience of how she cured her chronic depression. “​I was deeply unhappy: in a toxic job, overweight, unhealthy, addicted to alcohol and drugs, and dealing with my mum’s suicide attempt.”



Fast-forward 12 years and Kitty has f​ound happiness by ​creating the life she desired.​ “I’ve finally found satisfaction and a deep sense of fulfilment​,” she says. “I want to help others feel the same. ​We all have a higher purpose for our lives and now is the time to step into that role and embrace the reason we were put on this planet.”



Aloise runs the ​Dharma Life Academy​, a seven-week online course that teaches you how to master your mind, uncover your purpose and bust through any blocks holding you back. She also has the Dharma Life Podcast​, where her inspirational guests share their life stories and practical tools on how to follow your passion.



Aloise is available for comment or interviews. For further information, please visit www.aloise.life,​or ​contact Aloise on ​07720 467675​ or email​aloise@aloise.life​.