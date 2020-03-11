Does Your Birth Name Define Your Destiny?
What’s in a name?
Well, if you ask Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Neta-Lee Hershlag and Caryn Johnson, they’ll tell you – a whole lot. These famous A-listers (also known as Lady Gaga, Natalie Portman and Whoopi Goldberg, respectively) all made the decision to change their birth name to something more memorable, something more them. But it’s not just celebrities who choose to do this.
Transformational teacher Kitty Waters has recently changed her name. Why? Numerology. Following a life-changing interview with numerology specialist Estel Evhass on her podcast, Kitty discovered that her birth name, Kate Waters, had negative vibrations and had been holding her back all these years – not to mention playing havoc with her mental health. Enter Aloise Brooks Surfleet-Middleton. Strong. True. Purposeful. And finally living the life she was born to lead.
Not Rebranded. Reawakened.
Shockingly, one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, and the rate of suicides has risen to its highest level since 2002.
Aloise is on a mission to tackle this tragic epidemic by helping people take back their power to face their mental health issues head-on. She does this by calling on her own experience of how she cured her chronic depression. “I was deeply unhappy: in a toxic job, overweight, unhealthy, addicted to alcohol and drugs, and dealing with my mum’s suicide attempt.”
Fast-forward 12 years and Kitty has found happiness by creating the life she desired. “I’ve finally found satisfaction and a deep sense of fulfilment,” she says. “I want to help others feel the same. We all have a higher purpose for our lives and now is the time to step into that role and embrace the reason we were put on this planet.”
About Aloise
Aloise runs the Dharma Life Academy, a seven-week online course that teaches you how to master your mind, uncover your purpose and bust through any blocks holding you back. She also has the Dharma Life Podcast, where her inspirational guests share their life stories and practical tools on how to follow your passion.
Aloise is available for comment or interviews. For further information, please visit www.aloise.life,or contact Aloise on 07720 467675 or emailaloise@aloise.life.
