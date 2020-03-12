CORONAVIRUS PLANNING – FREE GCSE & A LEVEL PODCASTS FOR SCHOOLS



UK audio education service, Audiopi, is offering schools free access to their GCSE & A Level podcast tutorial service for 2 months to help mitigate the possible impact of Coronavirus.



Created by subject experts, and used by schools around the world, Audiopi’s podcasts cover a wide range of GCSE and A-Level subjects, providing a perfect distance learning solution. Produced to exam board specifications, the podcasts can be easily accessed at home or on the move via the Audiopi website or app.www.audiopi.co.uk



David Piggins, CEO and Founder of Audiopi said:

‘This is a crucial time for students in the UK with exams just around the corner. If schools do need to close it is very important that students have an effective way to continue with their studies and revision programmes. We are giving schools access to our podcast tutorial service for free to ensure that this can happen. Hopefully this will be unnecessary but, quite rightly, schools are putting in place their contingency plans now. If the worst does come to the worst, we suspect things will happen quickly.”



Any school wanting to access Audiopi’s service can secure instant access by contacting Audiopi here: https://www.audiopi.co.uk/contact or via email at info@audiopi.co.uk



Should parents find it necessary to provide direct and additional support to their children Audiopi also offers its service directly to students and parents on a monthly subscription basis.



About Audiopi

Audiopi is an audio education service with a mission to provide universal access to outstanding teaching. The service is used by schools all over the UK and by over 100,000 students.



Audiopi produces a series of podcast tutorials for GCSE and A levels. Subjects currently covered are as follows:

GCSE – English Literature, English Language, Physics, Biology, History and RE

A level – History, Psychology, Sociology



For further information, please call David Piggins on 07540 364963



Visit www.audiopi.co.uk.