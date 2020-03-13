This month, sustainable jeweller Lebrusan Studio lifts the lid on its compact new selection of ready-to-order engagement rings. The Candy Pop collection, named after its palette of sweet pastel hues, features four hand-crafted rings with Sri Lankan sapphires in assorted colours and shapes.



Each gemstone was lovingly hand-selected by the brand’s Founder & Designer, Arabel Lebrusan, on her recent research and sourcing trip to Sri Lanka.



“Thanks to my Sri Lankan travels, I’ve now seen first-hand where our gemstones are coming from. There is an incredible culture of gemstone cutting and gemstone sourcing on the island,” Arabel says.



“These gemstones are the full ethical package. The Sri Lankan government is displaying awareness of the impacts of mining and has control over mining processes and standards. Then, the cutting of these stones took place just a few miles down the road from where they were mined. The supply chain is totally traceable.”



The new collection pays homage to the jeweller’s 2019 Hera collection, with rub-over gemstone settings that make for comfortable, convenient wear and hand-engraved bands that showcase the best of British craftsmanship.



Engagement ring shoppers can pick from a pear-shaped stone in a cool ice tone, a sumptuous cushion-cut spinel in a deep aubergine hue, a trilogy of white baguette-cut gems, or a rose-cut jewel in a cheery shade of yellow.



Cast in sustainable yellow gold and created entirely in the UK, these fresh-faced, affordable rings are the epitome of ethical fun.



Unlike Lebrusan Studio’s usual made-to-order approach to bridal jewels, these four rings are ready to go. When they’re gone, they’re gone – so the team advise those interested to seize the opportunity whilst it’s there.



Lebrusan Studio were recently shortlisted for two UK Jewellery Awards for their bridal jewels and commitment to sustainability respectively, not long after announcing the incorporation of recycled diamonds throughout their collections.





