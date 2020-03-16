Chigwell, Essex: Cleaners, lawyers, delivery drivers and mental health experts have set up the Chigwell Coronavirus Action Group in an attempt to make the area as safe as possible by setting up the Coronavirus Action Group.



On Sunday 15 March, volunteers from across Chigwell worked together to disinfect public areas including the local Tube Stations (Grange Hill and Chigwell), Bus Stops, Public Play Grounds in Chigwell and Chigwell Row, the Library, the petrol station and hand railings around public footpaths. So far the campaign has raised almost £350.



Other initiatives set up by the group include a shopping delivery service for elderly/vulnerable residents, providing legal advice to people concerned about their employment and anxiety counselling for anyone worried about the spread of Coronavirus.



The Chigwell Coronavirus Action Group was set up by Pranav Bhanot, a Chigwell resident and community organiser in a bid to do his bit to help keep the local area as safe and hygienic. The aim of the initiative is not to cause panic or undue alarm but simply to be as proactive as possible. It is hoped that the campaign will inspire other community groups to take a proactive approach to reduce the impact of Coronavirus.



For more information: Pranav Bhanot 07952245044 or bhanotpranav@gmail.com



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNCGPui7b_c