Responding to the Government’s decision to close schools on Friday until further notice, Tania Bowers, Legal Counsel at APSCo said:



“This will, of course, have a major impact on our education members and their contractors – i.e. supply teachers given that if there is no work then there is no pay.”



“Education recruiters will be in the unenviable position of deciding whether to terminate assignments with their clients and will also have to look at their own business continuity planning given this decision. There is also the issue of protecting the income of the flexible workforce given that other sectors are also being impacted. We hope that the package announced by The Chancellor to help businesses survive this crisis will be accessible soon and easily.”





