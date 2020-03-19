Ware-Logic, One of London's leading independent warehouse and logistics companies, today announced the expansion of their logistics capabilities with the introduction of a new initiative set to support Independent Breweries through turbulent trading caused by Coronavirus.



Ware-Logic, has collectively over 39 years of experience within the logistics industry and has been supporting craft breweries expand geographically for less since they launched their Drinks Direct initiative in June last year. They have been working with leading brands such as Toast Ale,Stone & Wood,MotherShip.





With the recent news over social distancing, many pubs, local taprooms and breweries have been forced to close their doors in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The industry is facing economic hardships like never before.



The Society of Independent Brewers Association as SIBA, which represents the independent breweries, has been working hard to push central Government for legislative changes that will be beneficial to the industry.



In response to the obvious challenges ahead for Independent Breweries, Biercraft and Ware-Logic, have announced a new programme 'Beer Lovers Collective' which is set to support the sales of craft beer direct to the consumer over the coming weeks and months. Craft breweries will be able to sell their beers through Biercraft sales Platform, the breweries will then be able to deliver beer directly to Ware-Logic who will consolidate deliveries and despatch directly to consumers within the M25.



Ware-Logic,have also confirmed that they hope to add the below Manchester postcodes with a further roll-out over the coming weeks. (SK1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, & 10

M1, 2, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 33, & 41 & WA13, 14, 15 & 16).



With Toast Ale, Stone & Wood,MotherShip and No Heros have already signed up! Ware-Logic, and Biercraft urge any craft breweries uncertain about their future to get in touch. They have stated that you don’t need to be a part of their Drinks Direct programme to take advantage!





Dan Ausling, Managing Director, at Ware-Logic, commented; "The Covid-19 outbreak is devasting for any business but especially those within the hospitality sector and their suppliers. There has been a huge amount of great work done by industry bodies such as SIBA in working with the treasury and No. 10 to get the best outcome possible for its members.



You only have to see from Social media how independent brewers are adapting to the ever-changing environment and here at Ware-Logic, we are working with our partners and anyone else wishing to get involved, to provide a home delivery service, in order for craft beer lovers to continue to enjoy their favourite brews whilst unable to enjoy their favourite taprooms."



The latest information regarding “Beer Lovers Collective” can be found on Ware-Logic’s social channels; Instagram|Facebook|Twitter|Linkedin





For further information on 'Beer Lovers Collective' visit Biercraft Shop



For further information contact:

Dan Ausling

Managing Director

Ware-Logic

68 Hailey Rd

Erith

DA18 4AU

UK

Tel: +44 (0)2034360140



Email: dan.ausling@ware-logic.co.uk

Web: Ware-Logic