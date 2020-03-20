With everyone needing to frequently wash their hands for over 20 seconds and the regular use of alcohol laden anti-bacterial hand gel, more and more people are now suffering from dry, sore skin on their hands.



Hand washing is one of the key defences to stop the spread of Covid 19 and government advice urges us to do so much more regularly in the current climate. Soap is effective to remove unwanted germs, but the handwashing process also breaks down the natural oil and wax barrier in the outer dermis. This moisture barrier is the shield that keeps our skin healthy and hydrated. Applying a deep acting hand cream after washing can help maintain good skin health and prevent cracks and dryness than can cause itching, pain. By not staying on top of this hand hydration, any pre-existing dermatologic conditions like eczema and dermatitis can be exacerbated leaving potential entry points for bacteria is skin becomes broken.



Hope's Relief Intensive Dry Skin Rescue Cream is one of the world's leading natural creams carefully formulated to relieve eczema prone, itchy, cracked or dry skin. The therapeutic alternative to steroids offers soothing relief with hospital grade NPA10+ Manuka Honey to heal and regenerate skin.



The cream suitable for all ages and is clinically proven to hydrate skin for up to 24 hours after a single application.



Click here to view case studies https://www.dropbox.com/s/g5838v8pnqi7tjb/%28email%29%20Hope...



Notes to editors:



About Hope’s Relief

Hope's Relief has been formulated over 35 years of research and originally created by a Naturopath for her own daughter. Hopes Relief is now an award-winning brand, Australia’s No1 natural eczema cream and renowned by mothers and trusted by families’ worldwide. The range is packed with Natural Active ingredients including: Hospital Grade Organic Manuka Honey NPA 10+, Gotu Kola, Aloe Vera, Organic Calendula, Fresh Goats Milk, Colloidal Oatmeal and Licorice Root to soothe and repair damaged skin.





-ends-

Media Contact

For more information and samples please contact Meghna Patel on m.patel@mahinaturals.com 020 8886 4001



Hope’s Relief Intensive Dry Skin Rescue Cream, £17.49, 60g

Available from www.hopes-relief.com, Wholefoods, Planet Organic, Revital, As Nature Intended, Selfrigdes, John Bell & Croydon, Amazon UK and all good health stores and pharmacies