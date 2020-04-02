Reading, dreaming and planning holidays with your friends has got to be good for the spirits.



To help your armchair adventures, Independent Hostels UK are giving away copies of their 2020 Hostel Guide. Featuring 420 unique places to stay in stunning locations all over the UK, the guide is fascinating and inspirational reading for all adventurous souls.



From cosmopolitan cities to the remotest corners of the country you can find hostels and bunkhouses all over the UK. Most reflect their surrounding and the interests of their owners and are ideal for a whole host of activities from star gazing to caving, mountain biking to wildlife watching. Many are quirky; you can stay in a cell of a former jail, in a railway carriage on a station in a remote crofting community, at a gothic mansion run as an education centre for sustainable living, or in Welsh castle once home to a world famous opera singer.



One of the many enjoyable aspects about travel is meeting new and different people. It’s a common misconception that hostels are only for the young who can’t afford to stay anywhere else. How wrong that is. Hostels are for anyone and everyone. Hostels are simply an alternative to the formality of hotels and holiday cottages. Book a room at a hostel and you get somewhere to clean your boots, self-catering facilities in which to cook a hearty meal and where there is sure to be someone to sit with. There are lounges and gardens where you can meet other guests and your host is on hand to give local advice for the next day’s adventure. Hostels are for independent, self-sufficient travellers of all ages, backgrounds and financial status.



