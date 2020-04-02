Spring is in the air and it’s time to get out of the kitchen to cook in the fresh air of the garden. And now there’s a new, cleaner way to BBQ – Jamie Oliver has launched cleaner-burning Essential BBQ Briquettes.



“Cooking outside is one of life’s great pleasures,” says Jamie. The award-winning chef is passionate about both barbequing and sustainability so introducing a greener alternative for the BBQ is a natural progression.



Made from coconut shells the Essential BBQ Briquettes are a natural, cleaner and more sustainable alternative to charcoal – they are CO2 neutral and additive and chemical free. Packaged in 2.5kg paper bags, they are ideal for everyday use, with up to 160 minutes burning time above 180°C, giving you the ideal heat and time to perfectly cook meat, fish and vegetables for all the family.



The Jamie Oliver Essential BBQ Briquettes range is distributed by Hilton Banks Limited and is available in garden centres and other outdoor outlets in the UK. They have also been shortlisted for the DIY Week Awards’ ‘Garden Leisure Product of the Year’. For more information, please call Hilton Banks Ltd 020 8979 8284.



-ends-



Media Contact: Richard Pagett, Aria Public Relations, email: Richard@ariapr.co.uk,

T: 01727 808805