Afritondo is pleased to announce the winner of the 2020 Afritondo Short Story prize.



South African writer, Jarred Thompson, has been named this year’s winner for his story ‘Good Help Is Hard to Find’.



Thompson beat off stiff competition from four other shortlisted authors: Philani Nyoni (Zimbabwe), Kojo Obeng-Andoh (Ghana), Davina Kuwuma (Uganda), and Hannah Onoguwe (Nigeria).



The Prize, which is open to African and black minority writers, received 421 entries from across 19 countries. The theme of the competition was love and an anthology of the longlisted stories is expected by Summer of 2020.



Thompson will take home the winning prize of $1000.



The winner was chosen by a panel of three judges comprising South African writer and author of Milk Fever, Megan Ross, Nigerian editor Kelechi Njoku, and Kenyan writer Gloria Mwaniga.



Commenting on the winning story, the panel said:

“Good Help is Hard to Find is a wry, subversive take on suburbia and its secrecies, made all the more powerful by a tight narrative, strong voice and sensitive characterisation.



What the judges loved about the story was its unhurried style and the manner in which the author made a story so lush in event feel lean. The author skillfully amplified the comfort of routine, trust, and laughter, offering a delightfully queer treatment of everyday life, peppered with humour and warmth. The close observations of the little details of domestic life, and the relationships herein, were a joy to read”.



Also speaking on the Prize, Co-editor of Afritondo, Dr Allwell Uwazuruike, said:



“Our aim for the competition was to connect with African and black minority writers

from across the globe to tell their own authentic stories. We chose love as a theme

because we wanted something that was both ordinary and special. We wanted a

theme that would resonate with most people and we wanted to gauge the various

perspectives of love from across African and black communities. We are happy at the

positive response and can’t wait to share the anthology with our readers”.



For more information on this news story see: http://www.afritondo.com/afritondo/winner2020.



For interviews and feature stories please contact Afritondo by email at editor@afritondo.com, or call

+447867265211.



Jarred Thompson is also happy to be contacted for comments on jarred.james.t@gmail.com



About Afritondo

Afritondo is a UK-based media and publishing platform that aims to improve diversity in publishing by

offering Africans and black minority writers an accessible platform for publishing their stories and

sharing them with a wider audience.