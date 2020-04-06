When it comes to homebuying, a new survey shows it’s what’s on the outside that counts



As millions of Brits go into lockdown, plans for moving house may be on pause - but now’s the perfect time to invest in getting your home sale-ready, by improving your kerb appeal.



A recent study of 1,000 homeowners by UK Sign Shop shows that 3 in 5 of us would consider kerb appeal to be ‘highly influential’ when it comes to purchasing a property. And, over three-quarters of those surveyed said that kerb appeal had played a part in their purchasing decision.



For respondents who had purchased a property in the last three years, kerb appeal was particularly influential with 81% believing exterior image to be important, and only 14% claiming they could overlook an unsightly outside.



With the COVID-19 crisis pushing DIY sales up as Brits prepare to be at home in the coming weeks, there’s never been a better time to focus on improving the outside of your home. And, for those counting the pennies, it can cost under £100 to give your home an exterior makeover.



“There’s never been a better time to consider your kerb appeal,” says Paul Carty owner of UK Sign Shop. “By making a few, simple but effective changes to the outside of your home it’ll not only provide you with a project during these unprecedented times, but will also mean your home is even more desirable when it comes to selling it. With 3 in 5 homeowners claiming kerb appeal was highly influential in their purchasing decision, it’s definitely time to take a look at what can be done to renovate your home’s exterior, from adding a stylish sign, to giving your pathway a spruce.”



