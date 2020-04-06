NEW MONAT® Unknot Detangler

Luxury, vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Unknot Detangler, a unique REJUVENIQE S™ complex formula that has been created to achieve smooth, manageable locks for a variety of hair types. Originating from the award-winning premium haircare line, MONAT® Unknot Detangler joins the styling range, scientifically developed with its hero ingredient complex to untangle and de-frizz even the wildest of hair types.



Inspired by the award-winning research into the fields of biochemistry and cell signalling, MONAT® scientists developed REJUVENIQE S™, an exclusive proprietary activated oil that delivers enhanced hydration to the hair and scalp. MONAT® Unknot Detangler is formulated with the ground-breaking REJUVENIQE S™ complex combining a range of botanical extracts and oils such as nutrient-rich Jojoba Oil, Coconut Oil and Olive Oil to name a few. These powerhouse oils act to infuse hair with intense hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity whilst leaving knots and tangles behind.





MONAT® Unknot Detangler

£30

A lightweight, silky-smooth hair enhancing spray to unknot, detangle and smooth frizz to leave hair feeling touchable soft, smooth and conditioned. Containing a UV absorber, the MONAT® Unknot Detangler protects against colour fading whilst also strengthening and protecting against breakage caused by brushing. It also preps hair smoothly without breakage, making it ideal for prepping hair for optimal performance with styling products.



Directions for use:

Can be used daily on dry or wet hair, simply spray on 1-2 sprays to your locks (towel-dried if wet) and gently brush through, focusing on tangled areas. Comb through and style as usual.







MONAT® is available to buy from monatglobal.com and MONAT Market Partners nationwide.



For samples and information on MONAT please contact: essence@essencepr.com or call: 020 7739 2858