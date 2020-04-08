Save the date! On Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May, this virtual festival will play host to themed stages streaming a range of exciting entertainment, competitions and activities for all the family.



Hosted at www.PlayAtHomeFest.com as well as across the Good Play Guide’s social media channels, the festival is open to everyone around the world. Participation is completely free and offers a chance for families to create positive memories whilst having fun together.



As families worldwide face school closures, lockdown, self-isolation, and social distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s time to thrive, not just survive - fun is not cancelled, so get involved!



This promises to be the family-friendly virtual festival everyone needs, so pitch your tent in the garden, get out your camping chairs and enjoy your bank holiday weekend - join in and enjoy two action-packed days, nurturing children’s imagination, creativity and connectivity and putting play back at the heart of the home.



The exclusive line-up will be packed with children’s favourite characters, celebrities and brands, with printable festival wristbands downloadable online to add to the festival experience. The festival will also be raising funds for the National Emergencies Trust Coronavirus Appeal.



Families will be able to register their interest for this free event via the Good Play Guide’s Facebook page .

Dr Amanda Gummer, Founder and CEO of the Good Play Guide and renowned child psychologist, comments, “We’re thrilled to be able to bring together a festival for children that will have attendees singing, dancing, creating and relaxing, with a huge variety of performers lined up, it’s going be a brilliant weekend for all involved.”



About Dr Gummer’s Good Play Guide

Dr Gummer’s Good Play Guide is the UK’s leading source of expert, independent advice on play and child development, offering a range of services to support children’s industries. Founded by child psychologist, Dr Amanda Gummer, the company is also the home of the Good Toy Guide and Good App Guide.



The Good Play Guide’s family friendly team of professionals have a deep understanding of children and are passionate about the importance of play for healthy childhoods. The team goes above and beyond to champion great children's products using a wide range of skills to make a difference, whether to shout about products in the media, design user testing to help turn good ideas into great products, or share knowledge and passion with their audience.



There are a range of opportunities for companies in the toy, nursery, licensing and children’s products industry to get involved with the Play at Home Festival, from sponsorship to stage takeovers and activity provision.



