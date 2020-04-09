9th APRIL 2020 - A special re-recording of the number 1 song, Survivor, featuring haunting strings and piano accompaniment has been released by UK Electro duo, Crimson Medici. All streaming /YouTube and sales royalties are being donated to the charity Helping Rhinos (https://www.helpingrhinos.org). (https://www.crimsonmedici.co.uk)



Helping Rhinos works closely with passionate and dedicated partners, both internationally and on the ground, in the heart of rhino habitats, which is targeted by illegal poachers feeding the black market. The concern of the band was that the current stay-at-home advice has understandably relegated wildlife conservation in the minds of a largely-sympathetic UK public.



Public donations directly contribute to these projects to care for orphaned rhinos, support anti-poaching patrols with the Black Mambas and help the monitoring and growth of black and white rhino populations, which together provide a sustainable future for all species of rhino.



Nick Pollard of Crimson Medici said 'We are delighted to support Helping Rhinos. Both Wendy King and I are huge animal lovers and their conservation. Having seen and followed the work of Helping Rhinos it was a great chance to provide assistance to them in protecting these amazing animals in their natural habitats.'



Helping Rhinos Trustee Stuart Clarke said "We are excited to announce the collaboration with Crimson Medici. We feel the lyrics capture the incredible spirit and survival instinct of our rhinos and those working in conservation. We are also delighted to be able to share some incredible footage in the music video, which takes you on the survival journey of Thandi and many of our other rhinos".



Crimson Medici is a UK based Electronica band currently working on their debut album 'It's Never Too Late'.



*Voted #1 on the Unsigned & Independent Chart UK.







