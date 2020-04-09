Landmark is excited to see investment in the geospatial data market for public sector organisations

**“We are entering a new era of geospatial innovation for the public sector”**



Landmark Information – the leading provider of information to the property market – is welcoming an announcement made by Government*1 of a new 10-year Public Sector Geospatial Agreement (PSGA) with Ordnance Survey.



It has been confirmed that as from April 2020, the Geospatial Commission is increasing the availability of location data to the public sector across England and Wales via the PSGA, which is being delivered by the national mapping agency, Ordnance Survey.



This includes new ways to access richer data and greater freedom for public bodies to share it. This scope of change lends itself to enhanced opportunities for new data-led innovation, as a result of improvements relating to the licensing and sharing of location-based data.



Confirms Josh Rains, Senior Product Manager (Environment and Mapping) at Landmark Information, “Landmark is excited to see investment in the geospatial data market for public sector organisations; we have been delivering value in the land and property data industry for 25 years and believe that unlocking access to data will bring further innovation.



“In addition, the freedom for public bodies to share data is an exciting change; unlocking new opportunities for the future. Property extents data is crucial within our industry therefore making existing sources of data more readily available will grant greater access, insight and clarity to all. Ultimately, the PSGA supports the opportunity for greater innovation within the industry, and Landmark looks forward to working with customers and partners to unlock benefits to the market.”



https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-announces-new-...



About Landmark Information Group:

Landmark Information Group, part of the Daily Mail General Trust, is the UK’s leading provider of land and property search information, including digital mapping, environmental risk reports for property professionals.



Working closely with data providers including Ordnance Survey, the Environment Agency, the Coal Authority and the British Geological Survey enables Landmark to offer current and historical environmental risk management information and desktop mapping solutions for the property industry. Since 1995, substantial investment has been made in establishing the Landmark database, which is one of the largest geographical information databases in Europe.



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



