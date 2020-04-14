DUNDEE-BASED CELEBRITY FITNESS TRAINER, MINDSET COACH & FOUNDER OF THE ‘FEEL, LOOK, BE FORMULA’, SHELLEY BOOTH, IS EXPERIENCING PROFOUND RESULTS WITH THE WOMEN IN HER ONLINE PROGRAMME, AS SHE HELPS THEM FIND NEW WAYS TO LOOK AFTER THEMSELVES AND IMPROVE THEIR PHYSICAL AND MENTAL FITNESS DURING LOCKDOWN



Fitness Expert Shelley Booth is committed to supporting and educating women through her Feel, Look, Be Formula which combines the magically alchemic trio of nutritional, mental wellness and physical fitness training

Shelley dedicates her Feel, Look, Be Formula to working with women as she believes they are often the ones doing the shopping as well as the preparing and cooking of meals, therefore they are ones leading the nutritional wellness trend (or lack of) within a family and if she can help them revolutionise their approach to nutrition, mental wellness and physical fitness training - then she is helping to positively change the wellness direction for a whole family

Shelley believes that lockdown, with the right leadership and guidance from a mentor, far from being a trap - is actually an opportunity like no other - for women to invest in themselves, improve their wellness and learn ultimate self-care that will, in turn, create powerful ripple effects to help support their families and wider communities

Shelley has ingeniously moved many of her clients from the traditional offline gym environment into her pre-existing online course Feel, Look, Be Formula and many who might not otherwise have tried it are loving the positive impact it makes in ‘Lockdown Life’

Shelley’s local clients have had the option to borrow equipment such as kettlebells from her gym whilst they are exercising and learning new skills from home

To date Shelley has helped thousands of men and women step into the best physical and mental version of themselves



ABOUT SHELLEY BOOTH’S ONLINE PROGRAMME THE ‘FEEL, LOOK, BE FORMULA’



Shelley Booth is the creator of the Feel, Look, Be Formula. She is tirelessly persistent in her pursuit of helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Shelley leads a community of inspired women who are on track to achieve optimal physical, spiritual and emotional well being. The Feel, Look, Be Formula is not just another exercise programme. It is a complete lifestyle reset based on the following core values:



Education

Strong Community

Growth Mindset

Lifetime Learning

Intentional Movement

Identifying Life Purpose

Spiritual, Emotional and Physical Fitness

Ritualistic Lasting Change





FEEDBACK FROM CLIENTS:



“Highly recommend this combination of mindset work, nutrition science and exercise (Cannot praise this life changing programme enough!)”



“I’ve fully embraced Lockdown. I get to work at home and spend the day with my mum and my husband who is normally away. After my dad died in 2018 my mum came to live with is she had dementia b umy dad had hid it and cared for her and it has been challenging. I decided to put her on the Feel, Look, Be plan with me… the difference in my mum is enormous, her eyes sparkle again and she doesn’t seem so sad after her day centre was closed and shopping trips cancelled. She watches the videos with me and follows the workouts in her own way. This gives us an activity that we can do together that has no barrier to her dementia and she thinks she is cured now. That is not true but to be able to give her that ‘feeling’ and this special time is definitely a gift… The mood and wellbeing in our house is incredible because of your programme. The weight loss and inches are just a bonus. Thank you to everyone on the course. You have made one older lady very happy again.”



QUOTES:



ON THE CONCEPT OF ‘MAKING THE MOST OF LOCKDOWN’, SHELLEY SAYS:



“For those not required on the front line as key workers, lockdown is OUR time. The health of the nation has never been so critical. Being the best we can be for the good of everyone surrounding us is our personal responsibility. I truly believe we can choose to use lockdown to focus and become better versions of ourselves. We have the potential to resurface as a healthier nation if we intentionally pay attention to our physical health and consciously commit to staying present. I believe my online programme, the Feel, Look, Be Formula, is a solution to so many health issues that women experience. From ‘dieting’ misinformation, conflicting advice given by fitness professionals, lack of time, family responsibilities. I cover everything; education, the science of fat-loss, mindset and workouts from home. My clients’ testimonials speak for themselves. There’s a real shift in motivation and mood as a direct result of my programme and it’s positively transforming people’s experience of lockdown all over the world. There’s no travel time to the gym, no equipment required, no need of babysitters for the kids, the programme is so family friendly, it really makes getting healthy easier than ever!”





ON HER APRIL 2020 FEEL, LOOK, BE FORMULA PROGRAMME, SHELLEY SAYS:



“Seventy eight women on Zoom this morning at 9.30am UK time. What a buzz! Thirty women on Facebook - making a total of one hundred and eight women working-out together; streaming from my house to theirs. Some of them are in the USA, Australia and Europe. What’s not to love? Lockdown and self-isolation isn’t getting the better of these fabulous women! Every age, ability, size, shape, energy, situation. There are no limits, no barriers - just love and support. Amazing ladies”





ON HER DECISION TO MAKE THE FEEL, LOOK, BE FORMULA - A WOMEN ONLY PROGRAMME



“Women need a protected space, a safe space to share and feel supported by other women going through similar issues. They need to be free to discuss body shape, health and external issues without feeling defensive or protective. The Feel, Look, Be Formula provides women with a safe, open, honest forum to develop and progress, seek knowledge for change and ultimately form a strong community where experiences can be shared and enjoyed creating an exclusive female environment for sustainable life long habitual change.”



Ends -



Notes to Editors



Website: www.shelleybooth.co.uk

Telephone: +44(0)7834892836‬

Email: info@shelleyboothfitness.co



About Shelley Booth

As a youngster, Dundee-born, bag-pipe playing, single mum of Leo (9) Shelley Booth, was driven by her enjoyment of team sports and exercise. She was naturally good and enjoyed succeeding but when success was combined with the joy she felt at her father’s pride in her achievements; when he proudly boasted about his ‘sporty bairn’ to friends, that did something foundational to Shelley. It deeply embedded an enduring drive and positive mindset in her. It incentivised her to push herself to do her best always, then to do better; to do the best she could at everything she set her mind to accomplish without fail. High achieving became hard-wired in Shelley, as did setting a goal and working hard towards attaining it; no matter the focus, determination, risks and sacrifices required in the process of attainment.

When her father tragically died in early mid-life due to lifestyle-related ill health, Shelley was devastated. She felt his death really should not have happened and could have been prevented if there had been some sort of lifestyle intervention. And so it was that Shelley took a personal oath, committing herself to a journey of lifelong learning about health and fitness in honour of what she felt was her father’s wasted, un-lived life. Thereafter, Shelley embarked on a committed journey of self-improvement and self-education. Now, a highly educated Sports Scientist in her passion-subjects of sport, exercise and nutrition (as well as being a GP recommended Fitness Trainer), she uses her experience, strength and hope in these areas to help transform other people’s lives, helping wherever possible to go some way to save people before they die unnecessarily young like her father.

Shelley is committed to making the widest and most impactful, positive difference in society as possible. A difference that will inspire, motivate and educate people so they are able to make informed choices about the single most important thing they can go some way to control in life - their HEALTH and that of their families.

Shelley’s Feel, Look, Be Formula is for women only so they can freely share, express and support themselves and other women to be the best they can be in the safest space possible. Shelley believes that when you change a woman’s outlook, mindset and confidence, that when women become informed and knowledgable about their health and well-being, they take that knowledge back to their families, partners, friends and extended families and from there they positively change health culture at its roots.

Shelley’s Feel, Look, Be Formula is the ongoing product of her life’s work. It has proven to be highly accessible, positively life-changing, infectious, inspiring and has helped transform thousands of people’s lives for the better.