Takeaway delivery platform Foodhub revealed record figures for online orders over the past couple of weekends.



During the COVID-19 crisis many businesses are shutting down and the majority of the country is in isolation but, this hasn’t stopped people from ordering their favourite food.



However, in contrast to these findings, Foodhub also reported that 36% of takeaways closed within a seven day period.



Understandably, many takeaway and restaurant owners are concerned about the safety of their families and staff. So, to support those who are committed to staying open, Foodhub has launched its “Takeaway the Safe Way” scheme.



This new initiative will help educate and protect takeaway staff so they can continue to feel safe whilst operating and meeting this rise in demand.



The “Takeaway the Safe Way” campaign gives takeaway owners and staff free access to resources and learning materials to help them fully understand concepts such as contactless delivery. It will also give them access to a hotline and community advice website so that if they find themselves in an uncomfortable situation or they’re not sure what they should do for the best, they can speak to a community care mentor.



Chief Operating Officer at Foodhub, Philip Mostyn said: “We’re all doing our best to navigate these unprecedented times, and understandably many takeaway owners are choosing to close.



“We decided to set up our hotline and resource service to support the takeaways that want to stay open so that they have access to learning materials as well as support and guidance to help them feel more confident with this decision.”



In addition to the supporting materials and community care mentors, Foodhub is launching their Takeaway Care Champion initiative to celebrate the positive news in the world.



It will champion those in the takeaway industry who are going above and beyond to continue to help people and make them smile during isolation. The public can share stories and nominate their Takeaway Care Champion, helping to recognise those who are committed to working through these tough times.



Philip Mostyn continued: “We all truly believe in helping one another and we want to not only donate food and money, but champion those that are on the frontline bringing food to people who are isolated and supporting those that are less fortunate. We are trying to tap into the positivity that may be difficult for some people to find right now by encouraging people to share great stories, celebrate those who have helped them and to continuing enjoying their favourite foods whilst they are practicing social distancing.”



Visit the Takeaway the Safeway website now for support and guidance on operating a takeaway during lockdown https://signup.foodhub.co.uk/safeway/



To nominate your Takeaway Care Champion, share their story on the Foodhub Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Foodhub.co.uk/



Ends –



For more press information contact Kirsty Hewson at kirsty@plinkfizz.com or 01782 630 777







About Foodhub

Foodhub is an online food portal launched in 2017. There are more than 11,000 takeaways currently featured online at foodhub.co.uk and through the apps available for iOS and Android.

Foodhub is unique in that it does not take a commission from the food establishments for each order placed. This enables them to offer better prices and deals to customers than other online food platforms.