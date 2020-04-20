British tech entrepreneur Nick Boardman has launched a new range of CBD oils – Lizard Green - with NHS frontline workers to get a 50% discount to help them cope with the stress and anxiety of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Boardman - who founded Rock Group PLC which became one of the UK's fastest growing businesses in the late 2000s – said he decided to launch a CBD oil business after using cannabis oil to treat his own anxiety and depression, and better cope with type 2 diabetes.

He said making Lizard Green CBD available at cost price for NHS frontline workers was a way for him to support these modern day heroes who are waging an incredible battle against the deadly virus.

“I just want to get behind the superhuman NHS frontline workers, and based on my own life-changing experience of using CBD oil this is something I want share with them,” he said.

“We have to cherish those who dedicate themselves to our care, without regard for their own health as they work tirelessly to care for people in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Lizard Green CBD (99.8% pure CBD isolate) comes in a range of four flavours – Lemon, Berry, Peppermint and Lime – and is available in three sizes: 500mg, 1500m, and 3000mg.

Boardman’s journey from depression and anxiety

Boardman said moving out of the tech space to cannabidiol was all down to the life-changing benefits from his personal use of CBD oils.

“I’m 48 years-old. Two years ago, it basically hurt just to be alive. I’d been in a number of accidents - including a heavy motorcycle crash - earlier in my life and woke up everyday with debilitating aches and pains.

“The physical pain eventually led to depression and anxiety because that’s what living with pain does to people – it gets in your head. On top of that, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

“I heard about a couple of England rugby players using CBD oil for recovery, and out of desperation more than anything else I tried CBD oil. I’d also heard it could also help regulate blood sugars for my diabetes.

“I can’t describe the change CBD oil has made in my life. The aches and pains have all but gone, as has the depression and anxiety. I’ve never slept better in my entire life.

“CBD oil has without question changed the direction of my life. Quite frankly, I don’t think I’d be here today without using CBD oil. It has been the game-changer for me.

“I hope frontline NHS workers get to enjoy the benefits of Lizard Green CBD Oil.”

Lizard Green CBD Oil launched today, April 20, 2020 – i.e. 420: an homage to the pop culture code for marijuana, which is invoked on the so-called National Weed Day (the 20th day of the fourth month of the year). The celebration has become hugely popular in the US (https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-magazine-monitor-27039192), and increasingly so in the UK.



What to expect from Lizard Green CBD

• No head high so no worries about failing drug tests: Lizard Green extract are made of 99.8% pure CBD isolate. You will not be flagged for THC use.

• Guaranteed safety for CBD products: Lizard Green CBD is extracted from organically grown hemp with zero GMO and other artificial farming methods used. It does not end there as a solid extraction system gets rid of any impurities that may seep into your body.

• Consistency with vegan diets: Lizard Green CBD is free from non-vegan extracts and additives. We are all about a healthier lifestyle.

• Four flavours: peppermint, lime, fruity lemon, and berry flavour.