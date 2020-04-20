Born from a love of the ocean and a passion for eco conscious design, The Cornish Surfer is a new luxury homewares brand that brings the spirit of the sea from the outdoors in.



The Cornish Surfer offers an exclusive collection of luxury lifestyle and homeware products, from recycled cotton blankets and cushions to hand-finished bone china, all bearing unique contemporary designs created in Cornwall by founder Anouska Francis-Keeble.

Anouska, who lives and works on the Cornish coast with her family, says: “We wanted to create a stylish, luxury range of ocean inspired homewares and furnishings. The Cornish Surfer collections are perfect for those who love fresh, bold design and want to add a little contemporary coastal character to their homes.”



The Cornish Surfer has launched with a range of soft furnishings that includes blankets, baby blankets and cushions that are statement pieces for the living room or bedroom. The blankets and cushions are made from high-quality recycled cotton blend, with a hand stitched finish. Cushions are stuffed with inners made from recycled plastic bottles that create a plump and sumptuous feel with a light eco-footprint.



The soft furnishings range features a fresh and distinctively bold design created in Cornwall by founder Anouska, in classic Cornish black and white.

The Cornish Surfer also launches with a range of elegant bone china, hand-finished using traditional methods, here in the UK. The bone china range features two of Anouska’s distinctive Cornish designs, to bring contemporary coastal style and luxury to the kitchen or dining table.



For those who want to make a real statement in their homes, The Cornish Surfer also has a range of beautiful seascape photography, created by Matt Keeble, an award-winning photographer whose work captures the unique character of the sea with striking compositions. All photography prints are available in standard A3 size with a white or black frame, or can be created in bespoke frames and sizes.



The Cornish Surfer brand aims to bring the best of Cornish contemporary design to luxury homewares and furnishings, with strong ethical and environmental practices behind the production of each range. Founded with a belief in great product design and family values, Anouska and Matt have created a fresh new interpretation of coastal design, with an eco- conscience at its heart.



Anouska says: “The Cornish Surfer brand was inspired by the rolling waves of the rugged Cornish Atlantic sea. My husband and I grew up in a small fishing village on the south coast of Cornwall, so when life took us away from our roots we craved coming home to the ocean.



“The idea behind Cornish Surfer was first hatched when we were living and working in London, when we missed Cornwall so much. When we finally moved back home, The Cornish Surfer was born. Now anyone who shares our love of the ocean, and our love of Cornwall, can take a little piece of coastal comfort back home with them.”



