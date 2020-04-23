- New research of the top-ranking achievements in over 16,000 video games has revealed which country’s residents are best at gaming



- Finland ranked 1st, followed by Canada and Sweden, while the U.S. came in 6th and England fell outside of the top ten in 12th



- The research also ranked countries based on their skills at particular gaming genres and titles, revealing that Scotland are best at driving games and New Zealand residents the most skilled at Call of Duty



Data-focused mobile gaming publisher Kwalee has researched top-ranking achievements from more than 16,000 games to reveal the countries that can now lay claim to being the very best at playing video games.



Using data available on speedrun.com totalling over 42,000 achievements that range from the quickest completion times to high scores, Kwalee ranked countries by how many achievements residents of each had scored, divided by population size to give fair scoring. Finland, a country renowned for its gaming culture, came out on top and was followed by Canada and Sweden. Meanwhile, the United States ranked sixth and England 12th, beaten by the likes of Germany (11th) and Scotland (8th).



The 10 Most Skilled Gaming Countries:





1. Finland

2. Canada

3. Sweden

4. New Zealand

5. Australia

6. United States of America

7. Netherlands

8. Scotland

9. Ireland

10. France





In addition to finding the overall winners, Kwalee has also revealed which countries are best at particular gaming genres, with Scotland reigning supreme over driving titles, while Japan punched its way to the top in fighting games.



Some of the main surprises however came from which countries gained the ultimate bragging rights over some of the world’s most beloved games, such as Croatia claiming the title for being the most skilled at FIFA, or New Zealand residents named greatest at Call of Duty.





Where is Best at the World’s Favourite Games?



Grand Theft Auto: Latvia

Super Mario: Ireland

Call of Duty: New Zealand

FIFA: Croatia

Halo: Finland

Tekken: England

Assassins Creed: Russia

Resident Evil: France

Animal Crossing: Japan

Tetris: Norway



CEO of Kwalee, David Darling commented: “We create mobile games that are downloaded all around the world, so we’re always looking for new insights into this world of players. It’s been really interesting to see where is ‘most skilled’ at particular types of games and how the popularity of certain titles differs wherever you go.



With more people at home playing games now than they maybe ever have been, it felt like perfect timing to do this research, and maybe make things even more competitive at homes around the world”.



Full findings can be found at kwalee.com/blog/hyper-casual-reading/best-gaming-countries/, including an interactive map that details where is best at particular video games.





Data gained in April 2020 via speedrun.com - including 42,032 achievements across 16,709 games.



Genre specific data breakdown:



Which country is best at driving/racing video games?



Games researched include everything from the Gran Turismo and Forza titles, to Carmageddon and Mario Kart.



1. Scotland

2. Estonia

3. Hungary

4. England

5. Finland





Which country is best at sports video games?



Games researched include everything from FIFA and NBA2K, to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, SSX and Wii Sports Resort.



1. Norway

2. Wales

3. Finland

4. England

5. Canada



Which country is best at fighting video games?



Games researched included everything from Tekken and Street Fighter, to Dead or Alive, Super Smash Bros and Mortal Kombat.



1. Japan

2. Ireland

3. Canada

4. Sweden

5. Wales





