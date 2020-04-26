During these unprecedented times, British Royal Chef Carolyn Robb; former Personal Chef to Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry provides important meal planning and preparing solutions for 'this new normal'.



As dining in becomes our only option, Carolyn guides home cooks through simple steps to preparing and serving perfect family meals, with tips on menu planning, cooking larger quantities and freezing well-balanced meals. With whole families all working from home, time is of the essence for busy parents when it comes to meal preparation. A healthy balanced diet is more important than ever and many who seldom cook are now left with no other option than to roll up their sleeves in the kitchen.



Carolyn’s list of simple ‘store cupboard essentials’ is the first step towards having the right ingredients on hand to prepare a diversity of mouth-watering dishes, many of which can also be prepared in larger quantities and frozen. As examples, here are five versatile recipes, very adaptable and simple to prepare:



ROASTED BUTTERNUT/PUMPKIN SOUP: https://drive.google.com/open?id=146Yf1ty-qhKkJm-uIdNbTqVsqw...

Wonderful soups can be created from as few as 3 or 4 ingredients, plus seasonings. They are quick to make, versatile and freeze perfectly.



BEEF BRAISED WITH RED WINE AND THYME: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ymk-mldMNtJBtG2fTOP-sTBZ5Re...

Slow-cooked dishes such as casseroles require minimal preparation, inexpensive cuts of meat and provide a wonderfully hearty warming meal.



APPLE & CINNAMON CRUMBLE: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1MhOXtF32hGVRYUL0Z948_poY63...

Carolyn’s all-time favorite dessert recipe for fruit crumble can be made from whatever orchard fruits or berries are available and the crumble topping can be varied according to family tastes. Both the fruit and crumble topping can be prepared in large quantities and frozen separately then thrown together in minutes before baking.



SODA BREAD https://drive.google.com/open?id=1GxTa-sFBKH7I2X7dTi5JYk1r9V...

Many home cooks shy away from the idea of baking bread; Carolyn’s recipe is very quick and foolproof – and who doesn’t find bread fresh from the oven irresistible for breakfast, lunch or supper.



GLUTEN_FREE DATE FLAPJACKS: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1yIci2wWFV04PRGaS_Ra620K99j...

For those times of the day when blood sugar is running low and stress is running high its always good to have a box of date flapjacks on hand. These brilliant gluten-free date-sweetened oat and seed squares are loved by all and can be made in minutes by any member of the family. They keep well in an air-tight container, but they seldom last for very long!



Consumers will appreciate a refresher course and wise suggestions from a royal chef, a single mother of two and from a passionate foodie.



