Temple Beautiful founder, artist designer Sonya Rothwell has created a global family-friendly event to lift our spirits for an hour each day while we’re in lockdown. Starting today 01 May, she joyfully announces the launch of;



Tribe Beautiful’s

☆ HAPPY HOUR ☆

SHAKE IT ONLINE WITH GUEST MAGIC MAKERS

Serving an uplifting daily cocktail of fun, fitness, movement, meditation + appreciation ♡ Shake it out, let go, dance, laugh + feel the joy ☆



STARTING TODAY 01 MAY 2020



£3 per hour, per family/household



DAILY 12.00 PM BST

(2PM CET : 9AM EST : 5AM PST : 9PM AEST)



CONTACT > spirit@templebeautiful.om

+ 44 (0) 1225 635 443

Sonya Rothwell





WE’RE RAISING THE VIBRATION OF OUR PLANET ONE HAPPY HOUR AT A TIME ☆

After years of spiritual exploration + expansion we know that Joy + Optimism are super powers ! We thrive in joy. By finding the joy in each moment no matter what, Life becomes a magical unfolding of beauty + grace ♡ As we practice raising our vibration each day through joy, movement + meditation we’re rewiring ourselves to become consistently happy + peaceful, so this is the most beneficial thing we can do everyday. And together – booom – it’s even more powerful ! ☆



GUEST HOSTS ADD THEIR OWN UNIQUE FLAVOUR TO OUR COCKTAIL OF :

Warm Up Stretching + Shaking (10mins)

Energising Music + Free Movement (20mins)

Appreciation + Intention Setting (10mins)

Beautiful Guided Meditation (15 mins)

Sharing (5mins)



THE RECIPE FOR A BEAUTIFUL LIFE !



STRETCHING + SHAKING helps blocked energy flow through our bodies ☆

FREE MOVEMENT + DANCE raises our vibration and heart rate inviting vitality and wellbeing – we’ve thrown a few moves in there for building strength and endurance too ☆

APPRECIATION of our abundance feels wonderful and attracts more abundance ☆

INTENTION SETTING sews our lovely seeds in the universal garden. It’s important to raise our vibration before we set our intentions because it’s our happy feelings (aka vibrations) not our words that water our seeds ☆

MEDITATION helps to still our minds, opening up a space for clarity, peace, wisdom, higher consciousness, intuition + creativity ☆

SHARING lets us know that we're heard, loved + supported ♡



IT’S A FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT

£3 per hour for the household. We've kept the cost as low as possible so more people can join us – more the merrier ♡ It’s a great way to bring families together each day and encourage exercise in a fun way.





MAY 2020 LINE UP

01 MAY - Sophie Bolton (dance facilitator, yoga teacher + DJ) : Live from Bristol, England

02 MAY - Chibs Okereke (meditation teacher) and Kristen Leigh Marconi + Jessica Bancroft (DayBreaker dance facilitators) : Live from Sydney, Australia

03 MAY - Lina Ju (yoga teacher) : Live from Barcelona, Spain

04 MAY - Lucy Keaveny (Kundalini yoga teacher + gong sound healer) : Live from London, England

05 MAY - Sarah-Jane Perman (somatic movement, yoga, dance facilitator) : Live from Perth, Australian

06 MAY - Sofia Noronha (actor + film producer) : Live from Lisbon, Portugal

07 MAY - Andy Amos (meditation teacher) : Live from Sydney, Australia

08 MAY - Sophie Bolton (dance facilitator, yoga teacher + DJ) : Live from Bristol, England

09 MAY - Chibs Okereke (meditation teacher) and Kristen Leigh Marconi + Jessica Bancroft (DayBreaker dance facilitators) : Live from Sydney, Australia

10 MAY - Lucy Keaveny (Kundalini yoga teacher + gong sound healer) : Live from London, England

11 MAY - Arron Collins-Thompson (fitness + tai chi teacher) : Live from Bath, England

12 MAY - Sarah-Jane Perman (somatic movement, yoga, dance facilitator) : Live from Perth, Australian

13 MAY - Rachel Ritzen (make-up artist + yoga teacher) + partner Joost van den Broek (fine artist) : Live from Ibiza, Spain

14 MAY - Victor Sanchez aka DJ Morgan DOPE (DJ _ dance facilitator) : Live from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

15 MAY - Sophie Bolton (dance facilitator, yoga teacher + DJ) : Live from Bristol, England

16 MAY - Chibs Okereke (meditation teacher) and Kristen Leigh Marconi + Jessica Bancroft (DayBreaker dance facilitators) : Live from Sydney, Australia

17 MAY - Arron Collins-Thompson (fitness + tai chi teacher) : Live from Bath, England

18 MAY - Lucy Keaveny (Kundalini yoga teacher + gong sound healer) : Live from London, England

19 MAY - Sarah-Jane Perman (somatic movement, yoga, dance facilitator) : Live from Perth, Australian

20 MAY - Rachel Ritzen (make-up artist + yoga teacher) + partner Joost van den Broek (fine artist) : Live from Ibiza, Spain

21 MAY - Victor Sanchez aka DJ Morgan DOPE (DJ _ dance facilitator) : Live from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

22 MAY - Sophie Bolton (dance facilitator, yoga teacher + DJ) : Live from Bristol, England

23 MAY - Chibs Okereke (meditation teacher) and Kristen Leigh Marconi + Jessica Bancroft (DayBreaker dance facilitators) : Live from Sydney, Australia

24 MAY - Sam Wysock Wright (meditation teacher) and Caroline Graham_wood (yoga teacher) : Live from Sussex, England

25 MAY - Lucy Keaveny (Kundalini yoga teacher + gong sound healer) : Live from London, England

26 MAY - Roberto Meza Mont (actor + dancer) : Live from Byron Bay, Australia

27 MAY - Rachel Ritzen (make-up artist + yoga teacher) + partner Joost van den Broek (fine artist) : Live from Ibiza, Spain

28 MAY - Victor Sanchez aka DJ Morgan DOPE (DJ _ dance facilitator) : Live from Dubai, United Arab Emirates

29 MAY - Arron Collins-Thompson (fitness + tai chi teacher) : Live from Bath, England

30 MAY - Lina Ju (yoga teacher) : Live from Barcelona, Spain

31 MAY - Sam Wysock Wright (meditation teacher) and Caroline Graham_wood (yoga teacher) : Live from Sussex, England







ABOUT GUEST HOSTING

Sonya Rothwell, being a nomadic free-spirit, has spent her life traversing the globe, so she’s asked her most infectiously joyful friends, and friends of friends, from all over the world to guest host Happy Hour. Our global magic makers are mostly dance or fitness facilitators, meditation or yoga teachers, but not all are practitioners. Some hosts are actors, DJs or just really fun people who love to dance, and who are confident holding the space for an hour. It’s not meant to be perfect or polished, just joyful – we’re all in this together. If you’d like to guest host Happy Hour, join our Tribe Beautiful https://templebeautiful.om/pages/tribebeautiful

and email us at submissions@tribebeautiful.om ♡



IT’S AN ONLINE EVENT WITH ZOOM

Happy Hour is powered by Zoom online video communication platform. Although it's free to create a Zoom account, it's not necessary in order to join Happy Hour. After booking your hour you'll receive an email explaining how to log in. Make sure you input your correct email address. The login email will be sent out 30 minutes before each happy hour at 11.30am BST. Please login to Zoom 15 minutes before your session ☆ Bookings close each day at 11am BST, one hour before start time ☆





ABOUT

British artist designer Sonya Rothwell has created three ‘OM’ companies that harmonise together;



TRIBE BEAUTIFUL is a global community of magic makers – conscious co-creators restoring our beautiful world to balance ☆ We’re creating an abundant world without borders + labels, where all beings are respected, where nature, animal and man coexist peacefully as we work + play together, sustainably, for the greater good of all ♡ As the Dalai Lama says; “The planet doesn’t need more successful people, it desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.” ☆ TribeBeautiful.om https://tribebeautiful.om



TEMPLE BEAUTIFUL – Centre of Spirit; the arts, meditation, wellbeing + higher consciousness is an online platform for Tribe Beautiful. It’s a place to consciously connect with yourself, life + others to activate positive change – there’s power in numbers ☆ Temple Beautiful’s also an umbrella charity helping deprived children live better lives, formed from Sonya's desire to, as Gandhi said, ‘be the change’ she wishes to see in the world and empower many of the beautiful children she meets on her travels ☆ TempleBeautiful.om https://templebeautiful.om



GALLERY BEAUTIFUL is an online art + interiors emporium showing Sonya Rothwell’s award-winning limited edition art, prints, home furnishings and luxury décor infused with spirit. Sonya’s a prolific creator of highly collectable, contemporary bespoke statement pieces. Renowned for her signature aesthetic ‘Space Age Glamour’ – celestial motifs, intricate pattern, shimmering pearlescent texture + kaleidoscopic colour inspired by her oil paintings of the cosmos. Proceeds of her Gallery Beautiful pieces also support Temple Beautiful’s nominated NGOs ☆ GalleryBeautiful.om https://gallerybeautiful.om



HAPPY HOUR SUPPORTING GUEST HOSTS AND CHILDREN IN NEED

Proceeds of Happy Hour go to our guest magic makers, and TempleBeautiful. As we grow, our capacity to improve lives will too. Thank you for your support ♡ YOU ARE LOVED



Our first Happy Hour today is already sold out, so book now to avoid disappointment. We’re all really looking forward to seeing you online soon !



