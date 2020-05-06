Cleansing is the first step for any good skincare routine, so it’s vital you find a cleanser that knows what it’s doing – removing makeup without drying your skin. The new MONAT® Makeup Vanishing Balm is a nourishing makeup remover and cleansing balm that gently melts away stubborn makeup and impurities without drying skin.

Good cleansing helps prevent clogged pores, spots, breakouts, as well as eliminating impurities. Cleanse effortlessly and indulge your senses with the new MONAT® Makeup Vanishing Balm; this balm-to-oil formula makeup remover and cleansing balm, gently melts away stubborn makeup and impurities without drying the skin.

MONAT® Makeup Vanishing Balm removes all makeup, including eye makeup, to leave skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated for a refreshed look and feel afterwards. Rinses away easily with no residue or film left on the skin. Clinically, dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested.

Key Ingredients:

REJUVENIQE S™

MONAT®’s signature ingredient is now a cornerstone of skin looking its best at every age. This clinically proven ingredient combines the nourishing and revitalizing powers of over 13 botanical oils and extracts with a patented, activated oil from Olive and Jojoba Seed Extract to infuse skin with immediate and long-lasting hydration, youthful resilience and instant luminosity.



ALPHA HYDROXY ACID (AHA)

Natural acids sourced from Sugar, Mango, Banana and Kasha grain to energize, brighten, refine, and gently exfoliate skin. This skin renewal powerhouse combines the power of four different naturally derived acids with different molecular weights for maximum potency.



To Use:

1.- Scoop a small amount with the spatula.

2.- Emulsify in the palms of your hands and apply to dry skin.

3.- Use your fingertips to gently massage balm in circular motions over dry skin, including lips and closed eyes.

4.- Rinse well with warm water or wipe off with face cloth.

5.- Follow with your favourite MONAT® cleanser.



MONAT® is a luxury vegan and cruelty free hair and skincare brand delivering high performance results with luxury formulas. Free from nasties including parabens, SLS/SLES, silicones, mineral oil, phthalates and harmful fragrances.



Retail Price: £60

VIP Customer Price: £51



MONAT® is available to buy from MONAT®global.com and MONAT® Market Partners nationwide



For samples and information on MONAT® please contact essence@essencepr.com or call

020 7739 2858