BEHIND THE FRONTLINE WITH TESSA DUNLOP – PODCAST





Behind the Frontline is a brand new podcast that tells the stories of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary times and survived to share their lessons. Episode One of the podcast launches Wednesday May 6th.





Presented by Sunday Times best selling oral historian Tessa Dunlop (the Century Girls, The Bletchley Girls) and host of BBC2’s award winning Coast, this podcast will access voices rarely heard in the media - real people with moving and important stories to tell.





VE DAY





On the 8th of May, 75 years ago, Tam Thompson and Liz Macay were at the end of an unprecedented period of dislocation. They were children of WWII.





Tam was sixteen on VE Day and tickets for a West End production saw her in Trafalgar square when the celebrations kicked off! Her sweet-sixteen celebration is a reminder that, no matter what the cost, no crisis lasts forever. Liz’s experience of war was so profound that it changed the course of her life forever; evacuated from Paddington to Burton Bradstock, Dorset as a toddler to live with the Williams family, by age four, Liz called Mrs Williams mum. For her, exiting the war and returning to London was the hardest part.





What can these remarkable women tell us about the impact of crisis on children at a time when our own are without their friends and classrooms?





Next week for Episode Two, in support of the National Maritime Museum, Tessa will be talking to the most decorated living Marine, Matt Tomlinson, who is now an assistant paramedic, bringing his experiences on the frontline in Afghanistan and Iraq to bear on his work in the NHS in Glastonbury.





It is produced by a team of 20-something media specialists, furloughed from a film production company. Producer Alice Windeler in Essex, Junior Editor Reiff Gaskell in Peckham, and Runner Rachel Patterson in Dorset are learning new skills to tell stories to help us all find a way through this unsettling period. Podcasting, Social Media, PR, and Research are just some of the newly acquired skills that this resourceful bunch have been developing.





Teaming up with Historian Tessa Dunlop in Herne Hill, they are making a weekly podcast; soldiers, doctors, marines, and code breakers are a few of the many people that will be bringing their insights from conflicts, pandemics, and natural disasters from the past to illuminate the present.





