LuxDeco, the leading global luxury interiors platform, has launched The Sound of LuxDeco, a series of ‘eclectic playlists for luxury listening’ to build affinity and engagement with both consumer and professional audiences. The playlists are now available on Spotify and will also launch on Apple Music and be promoted across owned and paid media.



The Sound of LuxDeco traverses a wide range of genres including jazz, classical, downtempo, house, disco, soul, funk, afrobeat, reggae and bossa nova and will also include seasonal drops such as Spring/Summer 2020 and Christmas 2020. The initiative will also include ‘Designer Playlists’ which will feature playlists selected by some of the world’s interior designers.



Defined by genre (e.g. LuxDeco Downtempo, LuxDeco Jazz, LuxDeco House, etc.) but tagged by activity (e.g dinner party, work out, sleep, etc.) and room (lounge, bedroom, gym, etc.), the branded playlists cater for every listening eventuality and aim to grow LuxDeco’s ‘share of ear’ in homes, studios, restaurants and bars across the world.



Jon Sharpe, chief creative officer at LuxDeco, said: “Interiors are a sensory experience. Whether in a bar, a restaurant or our homes, our experience of an interior is not only informed by how that space looks and feels but also by how it sounds - something that is often neglected. To address this, The Sound of LuxDeco presents a carefully curated selection of eclectic playlists for our community to enjoy.”





LuxDeco is the world’s leading luxury interiors platform which is changing the way people design and shop for their homes. Hailed as the "Net-a-Porter of interiors" by the Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph, LuxDeco is an industry disrupter providing an enjoyable and seamless journey for customers, from discovery to purchase, through customised suggestions, an unparalleled product offering and responsive customer service.



LuxDeco offers international clientele access to hundreds of the world’s leading interior brands, including AERIN, Bernhardt, Cire Trudon, Eichholtz, Kelly Wearstler and Ralph Lauren, and has delivered tens of thousands of products to customers in more than 60 countries. Founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jonathan Holmes, LuxDeco is redefining the luxury interior design experience, helping people around the world to live beautifully.



https://www.luxdeco.com/