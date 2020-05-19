In these strange times the nation has found solace in their gardens but tending to greenery is not only the preserve of those with gardens.



Pandemic ‘indoor’ gardening has seen as big a boom as its outdoor equivalent. For the 1 in eight of us who don’t have a garden, or those who have extended their living space out into their garden, indoor gardens are a place to unwind, de-stress and decompress.



“The indoor plant market has seen growth year on year over the last five years. Lockdown merely accelerated this increasing obsession with houseplants,” comments Ian Drummond, Director of Indoor Garden Design.



Ian specialises in creative projects and is passionate about finding new ways to use plants. He has created indoor gardens for the BAFTAs, Fashion Week and Elton John.



“We turn to plants when we’re stressed so it’s hardly surprising stocks of Monstera deliciosa and Howea forsteriana were selling out fast, as we hurriedly looked to ‘breathe life’ into our homes and remote workspaces.



Houseplants bring us closer to nature, give us an outlet for creative expression and improve our well-being. If you’re furloughed, caring for indoor greenery keeps you busy and witnessing nature’s resilience gives us hope.”



Another industry seeing an increased demand during the crisis is the domestic garden building market.



Andrew Peck is the founder of luxury handcrafted gazebo manufacturer, Breeze House and Managing Director of five Malvern Garden Buildings show sites across the country.



“We’ve seen a real surge in interest in every kind of outdoor building in the current situation. It’s hardly surprising as we were all confined to our homes and looking to make the most of every inch of living space. As much as customers need to extend their homes with our outdoor rooms, they are sometimes reluctant to give up their green space.”



When the RHS came calling for content for its Virtual Chelsea event a collaboration was born.



Malvern Garden Buildings challenged Ian to create a plant-filled oasis in the Hanley Heritage garden room. By adding colour and texture to this indoor-outdoor room the style and feel is completely transformed.



To see the results watch the Potting Bench Demo video released today on the RHS website for Virtual Chelsea my link title.







Media enquires:

Rachel Oliver

Marketing & Communications T: 01538 542083

M: 07767 707357

E: Rachel@corblegroup.co.uk



Notes to editors:

Indoor Garden Design

Ian Drummond is the Creative Director at Indoor Garden Design. Ian specialises in creative projects and is passionate about finding new ways to use plants. Ian has created indoor gardens for the BAFTAs, Fashion Week and Elton John. He is the author of the houseplant manual, “At Home with Plants” and created an office installation with IKEA at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2018. my link title

Malvern Garden Buildings

Malvern Garden Buildings have supplied the garden studios for the plateau in Ranelagh Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show for almost a decade. In previous years working with botanically inspired craftspeople like Rob Ryan, Nikki Tibbles, Cath Kidston, Orla Kiely & Lou Gardiner to create the Artisan Area. my link title