It provides access to accurate location data, in one place, meaning customers will spend less time sourcing this information from multiple sources

- Ancient Woodlands, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Local Nature Reserves, Ramsar Wetland sites, Scheduled Monuments and Special Protection Areas data layers introduced -



Landmark Information has today announced an extension of its Promap Premium Layers subscription, with free access until the end of June, which provides estate agents, surveyors, developers, architects, and other land and property professionals extensive location data at the click of a button.



With the Government restarting the housing market, the launch provides property professionals with swift access to a further six datasets, which provide vital location intelligence for both current and future projects. It is available free of charge until the end of June to support the industry in accessing the data needed to progress new transactions and projects.



The new data layers that have been added to the subscription service are:

• Ancient Woodlands

• Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty

• Local Nature Reserves

• Ramsar Wetland Sites

• Scheduled Monuments

• Special Protection Areas



These are available within Landmark Information’s flagship data and mapping tool, Promap v2, which already facilitates access to a number of other Premium Layers assets including:

• Planning Application Data

• Personal Ownership Title Number Information for non-commercial polygons

• Price Paid Data for Residential Properties in England and Wales

• Land Use Constraints including Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Listed Buildings and Green Belt.

• OS MasterMap Highways Network.



Josh Rains, Senior Product Manager (Environment and Mapping) at Landmark Information said: “Following consultation with our customers, we are delighted to add six further layers to the Promap Premium Layer subscription service. It provides access to accurate location data, in one place, meaning customers will spend less time sourcing this information from multiple sources.”



This comes following Landmark Information Group’s efforts with two other leading organisations in the home moving process to lobby the Government to safely open the housing industry at the earliest possible opportunity. Now, with the industry returning back to work, the service will provide property professionals with fast and easy access to a wealth of data to support their business and customers.



Concludes Josh Rains: “We hope that by offering Promap Premium Layers for free until the end of June, it will support the industry in accessing the data they need, quickly, from any location. Data accessibility is key to enabling many property transactions and projects to progress, and so we are delighted to further extend our subscription service to support our customers during these challenging times.”



The Promap Premium Layer service is easy to use: users simply toggle the different data layers on or off as needed over a mapped area. It then presents clear insights that can be used in multiple ways, including project decision making, on planning applications, construction projects, or when marketing properties for sale.



Promap is the market-leading digital mapping brand that is used by 20,000 land and property professionals across the UK. It provides fast and easy access to Ordnance Survey maps and related location-based intelligence, via any online browser, and is used daily by surveyors, architects, property developers, civil engineers, environmental experts, land management firms and other industry professionals that require instant access to reliable mapping and location data.



The special promotion offers subscribers free access to Premium Layers until the end of June; to get started contact the team on 0330 036 6627, email sales@promap.co.uk or visit https://info.promap.co.uk/premium-layers to find out more, or sign-up to our next Premium Layers webinar here https://go.landmark.co.uk/environment-and-mapping-academy.



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



About Landmark Information:

Landmark Information uses data and technology to help customers in the residential and commercial property industries streamline their operations and reduce risk. It combines complex property and environmental data into sophisticated risk models and solutions to enable customers to make smarter decisions, and build workflow solutions that allow customers to carry out tasks more efficiently and effectively.



Landmark has long-standing partnerships with customers in the mortgage lending, surveying and conveyancing markets, as well as in land acquisition, property development, estate agency and insurance. The business takes an entrepreneurial approach that fosters constant innovation, growth and talent development across the organisation. Landmark Information is an international business which is headquartered in the UK and is part of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT).



Visit http://www.landmark.co.uk/ or follow Landmark on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LandmarkUK



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk Communications

01787 313822, peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk