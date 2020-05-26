An original charity single titled ‘You make it better’ is raising money for NHS Charities Together and has had already received over 30,000 views on YouTube and Facebook.



The song launched just two weeks ago, and with 24 performers, four producers, 100 audio tracks, one amazing video and a lot of hard work, dedication and love; it’s set to reach the souls of many people, whilst aiming to raise £2,000 GBP for our frontline heroes.



The performers include members from the HM Forces Band of the Scots Guards, an ARIA no.1 selling artist, a former member of Noah and the Whale plus the lead singer of Brand-New Zeroes (and little brother of Elvis Costello) among 24 singers and musicians. The single has delivered the collective recording of over 100 audio tracks that have all been recorded in isolation, professionally produced, mastered and video edited by a team that have numbered the likes of well-known favourite bands, Bastille, Lekan Babalola, The 1975, Years and Years and Steve Frobert.



Dave Turner, writer of ‘You make it better’ commented: “I called on a network of musicians once I had put my pen down, and they all worked for free to create the finished track and video. We believe it is the most professional, polished and inspirational track that has been created during this period and would love to get it exposure to help raise more money for our beloved NHS.



“It’s an extremely upbeat, toe-tapping and smile spreading song that pays tribute to not only those putting their lives on the line for us every day but to everyone feeling a little anxious and scared right now”.



The original single is available to download on all major streaming platforms and social media platforms, plus all proceeds will go to NHS Charities Together.



Links:



Donations https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/youmakeitbetter



YouTube https://youtu.be/Im7ro93vZYU



Streaming Platforms - cdbaby.lnk.to/SupportingTheNHS



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/You-Make-It-Better-114264346933516/



Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/youmakeitbetter2020/



Twitter - https://twitter.com/YMIB2020 or @YMIB2020



For more information or interview requests please email Dave Turner youmakeitbetter2020@gmail.com or call/text 07794 685552



- ENDS -



Important information



******** For radio airplay only **********



Not for distribution, here are download links to mp3 and wav (best quality) of the master audio for radio airplay. We ask that any airplay is please accompanied with the above social media links being published on your website and social media channels so the chance for charitable donations get the best possible spread.

Downloadable link to audio - MP3 - https://soundcloud.com/dave-turner-160913999/you-make-it-bet...

Downloadable link to audio - WAV (best quality) - https://soundcloud.com/dave-turner-160913999/you-make-it-bet...