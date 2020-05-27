Hooray for dads! They’ve got it all: lightning-fast nose-wiping skills, a flaming good barbeque technique and a whole host of silly voices at storytime. But this Father’s Day there’s one thing they really don’t need: the same old gift. That’s where a personalised book can save the day. With a little help from your little one, you can create a Father’s Day gift that’s as unique as their daddy.



I Love Daddy This Much follows a day in the life of a child and their Dad and celebrates their special bond. The magic of personalisation is experienced when you add a child’s name and choose their character. You can also personalise it with Dad’s name - whether he’s a Daddy, a Dada or a Pa! The square format and thick, high-quality paper enhances the premium feel. For a truly unique gift, choose from four distinct covers plus add a personal dedication for an extra-loving touch. Priced from 21.99 GBP / 29.99 USD.



3 reasons why it’s heart-meltingly perfect for:

1) Their first Father’s Day. There’s no better gift to celebrate Father’s Day for first-time dads, and remind them just how much they’re loved.

2) Making dads cry. The heartfelt message from his little one is sure to make every dad well up (in a happy way!)

3) Dads with kids aged 0 – 3. There’s no sweeter storytime than daddy and little one snuggled together, reading his Father’s day gift from baby.



You Are the Best Dad Ever champions your dad for being… your dad! Choose 8 special qualities that reflect him, and kazam - a keepsake that dad will treasure forever is created. From classified ads to posters, hilarious (made-up) book titles to bumper stickers, every page is crammed with humorous, personalised details - with dad at the heart of it all. There’s a choice of four different covers and each book is printed as a one-off edition, in hardcover. Priced at 21.99 GBP / 29.99 USD.



3 reasons why it’s rib-tickling perfect for:

1) Seasoned dads. If it’s not dad’s first Father’s Day rodeo, surprise him with a gift he’ll never expect, and won’t be able to put down. Beats a pair of socks any day.

2) Making dads laugh. Packed with hidden jokes and hilarious puns, dads will be in stitches from the first page to the last!

3) Dads with multiple kids. Add every sibling’s name into the story for an instant family favourite. It’s the ideal gift from everyone to one very special dad.



It only takes a few minutes to create a totally unique, personalised story that’ll mean the world to dad. And you can show him that thoughtfulness runs in the family, with a personalised dedication from your little one. Last ordering date in the UK is 15th June.



To find out more visit www.wonderbly.com or email nic@wonderbly.com to request a review copy & high res images or to set up a reader giveaway.