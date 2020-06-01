Igniyte, the UK's leading experts in online reputation management, were approached by the researchers at ITV’s Coronation Street to offer advice on an up and coming storyline.



The storyline, featuring two of the shows main characters - Dev and Asha. It shows Dev approaching a reputation management company (episode aired 7.30pm 29th May) to ask for advice and help on how to keep his daughter safe online.



Inappropriate videos of Dev’s daughter, Asha have appeared online, and Coronation Street researchers wanted to ensure that they were able to offer a realistic portrayal of how families would be able to get these images removed.



“Igniyte often gets approached by individuals on how they would be able to get images removed from Google, referred to the Right to Be Forgotten” says Simon Wadsworth, Founder, Igniyte.



“Under GDPR, an EU citizen can request that information can be deleted if it fulfills the criteria such as if it is no longer relevant, revenge porn, or if the information belongs to a child. Companies like Igniyte has specialists that can offer advice and can help to submit a removal request.”



Google’s Right to be Forgotten is a concept that people have the right to request that personal information, videos or images should be removed from the internet so that they can not be found in search engines or for searches under an individual’s name.



“At a time where young people are more exposed to the internet and the dangers this can pose, it is important we do everything we can to protect them. By understanding what can and can’t be done with information online, it will give everyone control over their reputation online going forward. Images, negative content and social media posts can have long-term impact on our teenagers’ lives.”



