Neuchâtel, 5.6.2020.



Intuitive and simple product design is center-stage for the Swiss beauty tech innovator RÉDUIT. The company has gone to great lengths to make sure that new technology is also delivered in a way that makes sense to consumers. From aesthetics to ergonomics, each aspect of RÉDUIT’s Hairpods™ range has been challenged until the best possible solution emerged, resulting in a product that is truly “made to a human measure”.



RÉDUITs new Hairpods™ cover a variety of leave-on haircare and hair styling products, each contained in different pods. The product is applied with the aid of the RÉDUIT One applicator, a device designed to boost the performance of the active ingredients.



The system is radically different when compared with traditional products. The formulations in the Hairpods™ themselves, developed from the ground up for each application, are each matched via a unique electronic signature to generate small magnetized mist particles. Every single element of the beauty product had to be reinvented for RÉDUIT to reach a new paradigm of performance.



Never before has a new beauty routine been so easy: insert the Hairpod™ of your choice into the RÉDUIT One device. Activate it, and apply the gentle mist for 15 seconds* to your hair to create a microscopically fine film, and you are ready to go. It is as simple as that!



The sleek RÉDUIT One applicator is universal and operates with any of the Hairpods™: from styling products, such as the Precision Conditioner and the Volume Mist, to haircare treatments, including the Vapored Strength and (as of tomorrow, June 6th) also the Color Protect Hairpods™.



Each of the Hairpods™ is very compact, only 5 ml in size, but allows for 20 uses* which is equivalent to 100-200 ml of traditional products. At a mere 12 grams of packaging, and recyclable through our Return & Refurbish program, the Hairpods™ lead the way as the benchmark for environmentally-friendly haircare products globally.



None of the packaging is wasted: consumers can send in their empty Hairpods™ to the nearest RÉDUIT location, and they will be rewarded with free product coupons on subsequent purchases – and a healthier planet for us all. That's the RÉDUIT way.



This is only the beginning: RÉDUIT will continue to launch a new product every Friday throughout the summer. Register at www.reduit.com, to be the first to learn about the upcoming innovations from RÉDUIT on a weekly basis!



In addition to reduit.com, the Volume Mist Hairpods™ will be available on CurrentBody, the beauty device experts, Amazon Launchpad, as well as at a selected number of high-end department stores.





*depending on hair length and type







About RÉDUIT:



In French ‘Réduit’ means ‘reduced’. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.



RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.



Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise: enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.



For more information on RÉDUIT, visit our Media Center (https://reduit.com/media/), or contact us directly at media@reduit.com