Face Masks Mandatory On Public Transport From Monday 15th June – New ‘breathe happy’ Face Mask Ensures You Are Properly Protected





breathe happy (http://www.breathe-happy.com) launches the world’s first certified reusable face mask meeting KN95* standards, priced just £19.99.



Now, with face masks becoming compulsory on all public transport, there’s a better, safer, more cost-effective, greener alternative to the ever-present paper or cloth** reusable face masks that lots of people are now wearing when out and about, as Personal Protection Equipment, in an attempt to keep Covid-19 at bay.



USPs

• World’s first KN95 CERTIFIED reusable face mask

• Safe, comfortable and recyclable

• Replaceable filters

• One filter lasts seven days

• Affordable and economic versus disposable face masks

• Doesn't fog glasses unlike most other face masks

• Unlike paper masks the breathe happy protects both you and those around you



The new breathe happy reusable face mask is poised to be a personal safety and confidence game changer, just at the moment the nation takes its first tentative steps as lockdown eases for work and personal life. Safe and securely fitting, breathe happy reusable face masks offer wearers peace of mind by providing the highest levels of PFE (Particulate Filtration Efficiency) available*** – effectively tackling the tiny airborne virus and pathogen particles which cannot be seen by the naked eye. In addition, breathe happy masks deliver the maximum consumer protection levels in relation to BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency) at 99.9%****. These high standards are recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for effective frontline protection and provide the wearer with optimum levels of personal protection whilst also helping to protect those in the vicinity of the wearer.



The excellent air filtration is provided by easily replaceable filters that last seven days (five are provided with initial purchase). Additional filters (a box of 20 is £19.99) can be easily ordered on-line at - www.breathe-happy.com. Even factoring in the cost of replacement filters, using breathe happy to protect yourself works out far cheaper for everyday use than using one-use PPE mask alternatives. Within a 7 day period, you might typically spend between £5 -£7 on certified disposable 3ply paper masks, with certified KN95 disposable masks you would likely spend £7.50 - £10.50. breathe happy filters costs less than £1 and will last for 7 days. What’s more, the breathe happy filter is contained in a separate filter assembly on the face mask, so the filter never touches your face – much safer and there’s no contact with damp material or soggy paper!



breathe happy masks are made from superior, food-grade silicone, are lightweight and comfortable, and specially sculpted to fit to the face’s contours (unlike disposable masks). They feature fully-adjustable straps that ensure the face mask stays in place and creates a good, protective seal - whatever activity is being undertaken. breathe happy masks are a safer alternative to disposable, flimsy cloth or paper facemasks used as PPE, that are not fully enclosed and continually slip and require readjustment, which in itself creates a contamination risk. breathe happy when correctly worn, also filters circa 99.9% of the air wearers inhale and exhale, whilst paper masks leave circa 20% of all air inhaled, and circa 30% of air exhaled, unfiltered. Spectacle wearers will also appreciate the fact that breathe happy masks are non-fogging, unlike disposable masks.



Environmentally friendly - the reusable nature of breathe happy masks is a major bonus. A typical commuter might throw away at least three disposable masks per day (one each way on the journey then at least one in the actual work environment), whilst each breathe happy mask is designed to last for several years. This means 40 times less waste and environmental impact than the use of paper masks, generating less waste and less carbon footprint, whilst ensuring the supply of NHS standard masks can be prioritised to the NHS, at the time of its greatest need.



Personalisation - for the fashion pack, the breathe happy face mask even has a custom insert feature that means wearers can customise the front of their mask with a number of designer patterns.



The breathe happy PPE reusable face mask retails at £19.99, and typically will pay for itself in as little as 2 weeks when compared with the cost of disposable KN95 masks. It is supplied in a box that includes one sealed mask plus instructions on use; 5 filters (5 weeks’ supply); filter subscription details and a mesh boiling bag for sterilising the mask. breathe happy is available for sale online. For further information check out www.breathe-happy.com



Make sure you’re best protected in the war against Covid-19 with breathe happy…



ENDS

For further information please contact:

jessie@brandnation.co.uk / 07968 777 587



*What does KN95 mean?

This provides the highest level of front line protection currently available to the general public.



** About single use paper and cloth masks:

• Loose fitting

• Provide only one-way protection

• Capture bodily fluids leaving the wearer

• NOT designed to protect the wearer

• Must be disposed of daily





***PFE

The breathe happy mask has a Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE) of >95% @ 0.3 micron. In tests it showed an average of 98%





****BFE

The breathe happy mask has a >99% BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency). The latest TUV test shows 99.9% bacterial filtration





AVAILABLE ASSETS UPON REQUEST:

• Competitor Analysis Chart

• Cost Saving Fact Sheet

• Expert Comment – Richard Mears CEO/Co-founder of Breathe-Happy.com

• Photography

• Case Studies