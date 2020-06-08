Hiring activity across PR, marketing and communications increased 37% week-on-week at the end of May, with more firms investing in raising brand awareness as some organisations get back to work. That’s according to the latest real-time statistics from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology.



According to the data, vacancies in this field made up over half (55%) of new jobs added during the week ending 31st May, indicating that those businesses still hiring are ramping up stakeholder and consumer engagement in light of the Prime Minister’s phased re-opening plans. This is in stark comparison to the beginning of May when vacancies dropped 22%.



Alex Fourlis, Managing Director at Broadbean Technology commented



“Despite the on-going economic crisis, it’s encouraging to see businesses still investing in future talent. This uptick in communications, marketing and PR professionals is certainly a promising sign that firms are investing in their public profile and engagement strategies as they gear up for an increase in activity. As signs begin to emerge of a some normality returning, with organisations now allowed to get staff back into the office, businesses are taking a strategic approach to communicate their way out of this crisis and develop strategic stakeholder marketing and PR plans that set them up for the best possible success in the future. But to achieve this, they need the best talent.”







